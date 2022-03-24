War in Ukraine: How small rural village managed to contain Russian military advance

Andrew Harding

From BBC News in Voznesensk

6 hours ago

It was one of the most decisive battles of the Ukrainian war so far — a fierce two-day struggle for control of the farming town of Voznesenk and its strategically important bridge.

The victory would have allowed Russian forces to advance further west along the Black Sea coast towards the massive port of Odessa and a major nuclear power plant.

Instead, Ukrainian troops, supported by an eclectic army of local volunteers, dealt a heavy blow to the Russian plans, first blowing up the bridge and then driving the invading army back, up to 100 km to the east.

“It’s hard to explain how we did it. It’s thanks to the fighting spirit of our local people and the Ukrainian army,” said Voznesenk Mayor Yevheni Velichko, 32, wearing a bulletproof vest, accompanied by his guards from the outside the city hall.

But nearly three weeks after that battle, the mayor warned that another attack by Russian forces was likely imminent and that the city’s defenders had no weapons to stop them a second time.

“This is a rather strategic location. We’re not just defending the city, but the entire territory behind it. And we don’t have the heavy weapons that our enemy has,” he said.

photo caption, The strategically important Voznesenk bridge was blown up to prevent the Russians from using it

As on so many other frontlines in Ukraine, British-supplied anti-tank missiles proved crucial in turning the tide against Russian tanks at Voznesensk, leaving the city covered with up to 30 tanks, armored cars and even a helicopter.

“Only thanks to these weapons we were able to defeat our enemy here. And we thank our partners for their support. But we need more. Enemy convoys will continue to arrive,” Velichko said.

Voznesenk’s strategic significance became clear soon after Russian forces failed to capture an even larger bridge further south over Ukraine’s second largest river, the Southern Bug.

Today, Voznesenk isn’t exactly a ghost town, haunted by sirens from regular air raids. But thousands have left in recent weeks, by train or along the potholed roads that wind through vast fields of wheat.

Many of those who chose to stay still seem eager to talk about their remarkable victory.

photo caption, Voznesenk Mayor Yevheni Velichko praised the city’s defenders

“It was a colossal city-wide effort,” said Alexander, a local shopkeeper who filmed himself on the front lines with an AK47, shouting “Come on, my sweeties!” as another volunteer fired a grenade launcher at Russian troops. .

“We used hunting rifles, people threw bricks and pitchers. Elderly women carried heavy sandbags.”

“The Russians didn’t know where to look or where the next attack would come from. I’ve never seen the community come together like this,” he said, standing beside the twisted wreckage of the bridge, which Ukrainian forces destroyed within hours of the first attack. Russian.

The tracks of Russian tanks are still marked in Svetlana Nikolaevna’s garden in the village of Rakove at the southern end of Voznesenk, where some of the heaviest fighting took place.

Bloody bandages and Russian combat ration packets are strewn across the hedges. The 59-year-old woman points to her husband’s tool shed, explaining that two captured Ukrainian soldiers were held there by the Russians and only escaped execution because of a wave of fighting.

“See the bloodstains on my door,” she said, inviting visitors inside her dilapidated home. While she and her family took shelter in a nearby basement, the Russians turned their entire home into a makeshift field hospital.

“I went back to get some clothes on the second day. There were wounded lying everywhere. Ten, I think. I cleaned up most of the blood,” she said.

photo caption, Svetlana Nikolaevna says the Russians left in a hurry

“They left in a hurry one night. They left everything behind—boots, socks, vests, helmets—simply loaded their dead and wounded and fled.”

It fell to the local mortician, Mykhailo Sokurenko, to search the fields for more Russian bodies and then load them into a train car.

“I don’t consider them human beings. [depois do que fizeram aqui]. But it would be wrong to leave them in the countryside, still scaring people even after their deaths,” he stated. “These Russians are sick in the head, so we’ll have to be on our guard. But victory will come and we will drive the Russians from all our lands.”