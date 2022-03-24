War in Ukraine: How small rural village managed to contain Russian military advance

2022-03-24

  • Andrew Harding
  • From BBC News in Voznesensk

Defenders of Voznesensk

It was one of the most decisive battles of the Ukrainian war so far — a fierce two-day struggle for control of the farming town of Voznesenk and its strategically important bridge.

The victory would have allowed Russian forces to advance further west along the Black Sea coast towards the massive port of Odessa and a major nuclear power plant.

Instead, Ukrainian troops, supported by an eclectic army of local volunteers, dealt a heavy blow to the Russian plans, first blowing up the bridge and then driving the invading army back, up to 100 km to the east.

“It’s hard to explain how we did it. It’s thanks to the fighting spirit of our local people and the Ukrainian army,” said Voznesenk Mayor Yevheni Velichko, 32, wearing a bulletproof vest, accompanied by his guards from the outside the city hall.

