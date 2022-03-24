War in Ukraine: the hunt for sanctioned Russian oligarchs’ superyachts | Ukraine and Russia

Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey, beyond the reach of UK and EU sanctions.

Each of the vessels costs more than $500 million — and is part of a series being tracked by Lloyd’s List’s intelligence division.

Navigation data specialists have been monitoring the onboard tracking devices and have shared this information exclusively with the BBC, allowing the trajectories of these and other sanctioned Russian-linked vessels to be traced.

A dinghy full of young Ukrainians tried to stop the superyacht MY Solaris from docking in Bodrum, Turkey. The other yacht attached to Abramovich, Eclipse, sailed to Marmaris.

The UK, US and European Union have all said they will target the superyachts, and at least eight have been seized so far.

Many remain at large — some are on the move, others anchored in places that are currently safe from sanctions, including the Maldives.

Many superyachts are linked to Russian billionaires, but ownership is shrouded in secrecy — the boats are often registered through a range of offshore companies.

The Lloyd’s List team combed through registration documents, credit reports and other documents to determine who they believe each superyacht is linked to.

MY Solaris, which is estimated to cost US$600 million, has a swimming pool and a helipad. It has a crew of up to 60 people and can accommodate more than 30 guests.

The vessel left on March 8 from Barcelona, ​​where it was undergoing repairs. And she docked in Tivat, Montenegro, days after Abramovich was targeted by UK sanctions.

Tivat on the Bay of Kotor, surrounded by mountains, is a superyacht hub and has a large marina.

MY Solaris left Tivat and was sailing off the Greek west coast when the European Union imposed sanctions on Abramovich on 15 March.

After this date, the yacht’s tracking data shows it was sailing away from Greek territorial waters (Greece is part of the European Union) and sailing in international waters where it cannot be seized.

On March 21, it arrived at the Turkish seaside resort of Bodrum, which has a modern marina and can accommodate superyachts up to 140m in length.

But their path was blocked by a small dinghy carrying eight children from a Ukrainian junior sailing team and their coach, waving Ukrainian flags.

Coach Paulo Donstov told the BBC that they were there to contest a sailing championship and were warned about the arrival of MY Solaris.

“We want the world to know that Ukraine wants freedom and peace,” said Donstov, whose family is still in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

Turkey has said it “has no intention” of adhering to European Union sanctions against Russians and, unlike most European countries, still allows direct flights from Russia.

The captain of a vessel linked to a wealthy Russian, who declined to be named, told the BBC that Turkish officials had made it clear that Russian ships were “very welcome and will be treated like any other ship”.

Eclipse is one of the biggest superyachts in the world. It has nine decks, three helipads and a three-person submarine.

It is also rumored to have an anti-missile defense system and a laser-directed light system to prevent photographers from taking pictures of the boat.

It was anchored on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten — a Dutch overseas territory linked to the European Union — but departed in early March. She then sailed east across the Mediterranean, north of Algeria.

On March 22, data showed he arrived in Marmaris, Turkey. The spa, a former fishing village, is another popular superyacht destination. There is a marina, an Ottoman castle and over 50 diving spots nearby.

Sea Rhapsody is also on the move. He was linked to Andrei Kostin, chairman of Russian state bank VTB, which was sanctioned by US, EU and UK authorities.

The vessel, which has a cinema and a gym, departed Fethiye, Turkey, on February 18, bound for Oman before arriving in Seychelles on March 3, where it has remained since.

Other superyachts did not move. One is Clio, linked to Oleg Deripaska, an industrialist close to Putin, who has been sanctioned by the UK and the US.

It has its own support vessel called Sputnik — as well as its own helipad — and is currently close to the Maldives.

Several other sanctioned Russian-linked superyachts are in or near the Maldives, including the Ocean Victory, linked to Viktor Rashnikov, and the Nord, linked to Alexei Mordashov.

Madame Gu — linked to Andrey Skoch, who has been sanctioned by the European Union and the United Kingdom — is in Dubai.

Maldives, Seychelles and Dubai do not have agreements with the US, UK or EU that allow authorities to confiscate property, thus protecting yachts from any sanctions.

But they may not be able to stay in safe water indefinitely.

“These things are live animals, capsized in the water that need maintenance… so you need ports that can satisfy that,” says Capucine de Vallée, CEO of Boat Bookings.

“All the main shipyards are in northern Europe.”

She believes manufacturers may stop offering parts and maintenance because of the sanctions.

Of the nine sanctioned Russian-linked superyachts, only one is moored in European waters.

The Tango — linked to Viktor Vekselberg — is moored off the coast of Palma, Spain. Vekselberg is sanctioned by the US and UK, but not by the European Union.

A superyacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin once sailed back into Russian waters before the invasion of Ukraine began.

Graceful moved from Germany to the coast of Kaliningrad, Russia, in mid-February.

But Lloyd’s List says movement data is limited as the vessel turned off its tracking device for several weeks.

In accordance with the United Nations Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), ships must keep their onboard trackers on at all times unless there is danger to the safety of the crew and vessel.

Several other Russian-linked yachts also occasionally turned off their tracking data in the past month.

US officials are looking into ownership of a second yacht, the Scheherazade, which is currently docked in the Italian town of Marina di Carrara.

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny have linked the 140m vessel, valued at around $700 million, to President Putin.

What yachts were seized?

At this time of year, many superyachts often start heading to popular European destinations such as Port Hercule in Monaco or Marina Grande on the Italian island of Capri.

“Between December and April is the Caribbean season, and then the yachts move to Europe for the Mediterranean season, which normally runs from May to September,” says Chris Jefferies of Superyacht World Magazine.

Several yachts linked to sanctioned Russians have already been seized by authorities in France, Italy and Spain:

Sailing Yacht A, seized in Trieste, Italy (linked to Andrei Melnichenko);

Lena, seized in San Remo, Italy (linked to Gennady Timchenko);

Lady M, seized in Imperia, Italy (linked to Alexei Mordashov);

Amore Vero, seized in La Ciotat, France (linked to Russian oligarch Igor Sechin);

Valerie, seized near Barcelona, ​​Spain (linked to Sergei Chemenov);

Crescent, seized in Tarragona, Spain;

Lady Anastasia, seized in Port Adriano, Spain (linked to Alexander Mikheev);

Axiom, seized in Gibraltar (linked to Dmitrievich Pumpyansky).

There is still confusion over the status of one of the world’s biggest superyachts, the Dilbar — linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov.

It was reported that he had been apprehended while docked in Hamburg. But local officials told us that was not the case and that it was still there for ongoing repairs.

What about unsanctioned yachts?

Lloyds List analyzed over 40 superyachts that were linked to wealthy Russians. Many of them have not been sanctioned — and there are groups of them (highlighted in blue) still in the Mediterranean.

But they are already being received coldly in some ports. Crew members were shunned in Monaco, according to Vallee, and some crew refused to carry out maintenance work for fear their payments would be confiscated by the European Union.