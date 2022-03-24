War in Ukraine: The hunt for sanctioned Russian oligarchs’ superyachts

  • Reality Check Team
  • BBC News

Putin on a yacht

Credit, alamy

Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey, beyond the reach of UK and EU sanctions.

Each of the vessels costs more than $500 million — and is part of a series being tracked by Lloyd’s List’s intelligence division.

Navigation data specialists have been monitoring the onboard tracking devices and have shared this information exclusively with the BBC, allowing the trajectories of these and other sanctioned Russian-linked vessels to be traced.

A dinghy full of young Ukrainians tried to stop the superyacht MY Solaris from docking in Bodrum, Turkey. The other yacht attached to Abramovich, Eclipse, sailed to Marmaris.

