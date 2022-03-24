“We must make sure that Putin is defeated,” says Charles Michel

O European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that “defeating” Russian President Vladimir Putin should be “a common goal” of Europe and the world, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We must make sure that Putin is defeated. It must be a common goal”he said in an interview with CNN International, from Brussels. “This is a security issue, for the future of Europe and for the future of the world.”

Charles Michel revealed that he is holding talks with the Russian president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to help them reach “a ceasefire and provide a sincere path to negotiation”. But, he asserts, “it is extremely difficult” because there is “no certainty that the Russian government is sincere”.

“We are not naive – we think they [russos] they are trying to attack the military to strengthen their position in the negotiations”, he adds.

To the television station, the official also confirmed that Zelensky was invited to speak at the next European Council meeting, which takes place between the 24th and 25th of March. “We proposed that he speak,” he said, adding that the European Council was the first assembly that Zelensky addressed after the invasion began.

This Wednesday marks the 28th anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to data confirmed by the United Nations (UN), at least 953 dead and 1,557 injured among the civilian population by the end of Monday. There are still more than 3.5 million refugees who have fled to neighboring countries.

Read Also: BY THE MINUTE: Offensive “in a quagmire”; Control of Kyiv would be “suicide”

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

O News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!