What is known about Russian hypersonic missiles

In an attack on a Ukrainian weapons depot, Russia used an extremely fast and difficult-to-detect weapon for the first time. Theoretically, hypersonic missiles would be able to hit European capitals. A ballistic attack carried out last Friday (18/03) was different from all the others that took place in the previous three weeks of Russia’s war against Ukraine: the target was an arms and ammunition depot in the village of Deliatyn, 100 kilometers away. the Ukrainian border with Romania.

The offensive stood out not only because the facilities were destroyed, but because the Russian Armed Forces used a hypersonic missile, for the first time in the conflict. After an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the US government confirmed the use of the missile of the type by Moscow. “It’s almost impossible to stop him,” US President Joe Biden declared on Monday.

+ Ukraine’s president says French companies need to leave Russian market

“Invincibles”, was how President Vladimir Putin praised the new weapons in 2018, when presenting the national arsenal. It may have been an exaggerated description for propaganda purposes, but it contains a grain of truth: hypersonic missiles differ from conventional ballistic weapons in ways that make them more difficult for defense systems to identify and intercept. It’s a matter of speed and altitude.

High speed, low altitude

Hypersonic missiles range from Mach 5 to Mach 10 – that is, they fly five to ten times faster than sound. The type used by Russia to destroy the Deliatyn deposit is a “Kinzhal” (“dagger” in Russian), eight meters long.

According to some sources, this rocket reaches 6 thousand kilometers per hour, which would be Mach 5, others attribute it to Mach 9 or even Mach 10 speed. In any case, it is fast. So much so, that “the pressure of the air in front of the weapon forms a cloud of plasma that absorbs radio waves”, explain the weapons experts of the American website Military.com. This makes the detection of “Kinzhal” and other hypersonic weapons very difficult by radar systems.

The second reason for the low detectability is that they fly much lower than conventional ballistic missiles, in what is called a “low atmosphere ballistic trajectory”. This implies that when a radar-based defense system locates them, they are already so close to the target that in many cases it is no longer possible to intercept them.

To top it off, they are able to change direction in mid-flight.

European capitals within reach

The missile against the Deliatyn depot was launched from the air, probably from a MiG-31 aircraft. However, hypersonic weapons can also be fired from ships and submarines, and are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The “Kinzhal” hit targets up to 2,000 kilometers away, while other similar weapons range up to about 1,000 kilometers. If parked in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, on the Baltic Sea, for example, they would have several European capitals within reach. Berlin is less than 600 kilometers away.

Certain analysts maintain, however, that the attack on Deliatyn was an isolated event. Despite the advantages of hypersonic missiles over conventional ones, Russia will not use its “invincible” weapon indiscriminately in the war against Ukraine, Dominika Kunertova, from the Center for Security Studies in Zurich, told the BBC. Especially because the country “does not have a large number of these missiles”.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat