What is the influence of neo-Nazism and the extreme right in Ukraine and Russia? | Ukraine and Russia

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s central arguments to justify the invasion of Ukraine is the objective of “denazifying” the country. Supporters of Ukraine reject this accusation and counter that the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

Ariel Palacios explains why Putin accuses Ukraine of Nazism and why this is a lie

In the midst of the war, the role of the far right within Ukraine has been the subject of constant debate — and also propaganda from different sides in the conflict.

After all, is there neo-Nazism inside Ukraine? What is the role of far-right militias within the country? And does the Ukrainian state support and is supported by these ideologies? Is there a far right in Russia?

Why Putin accuses Ukrainian nationalists of fascists

Yes. Ukrainian officials and foreign allies — such as the United States and European countries — often deny the importance of neo-Nazi and far-right movements in Ukraine’s domestic politics, but such groups do exist.

This issue remains a highly sensitive one, shunned by politicians and the press. Nobody wants to fuel the Russian propaganda machine, which often emphasizes—and sometimes exaggerates—the role of these groups in Ukrainian politics.

One of the most prominent movements in this conflict is the so-called Azov Battalion, a neo-Nazi group that in 2014 fought the Russian invasion of Crimea in the city of Mariupol. The group has been fighting Russian separatists in the region ever since and has played an important role in the Ukrainian resistance.

Last week the Azov Battalion (named after the Sea of ​​Azov, a region north of the Black Sea), claimed responsibility for the death of a Russian general, Oleg Mityaev. The Battalion is a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, the country’s military police.

In practice, the group has turned into a war militia in recent years, whose biggest enemy is the Russians. The Azov is criticized for displaying Nazi symbols, such as the Wolfsangel, used by the 2nd SS Panzer Division Das Reich, and the Black Sun.

There are also other groups considered far-right by experts, such as the Svoboda Party, the C-14 and the Pravyi Sektor (Right Sector), which have set up their own armed militias, many of which have joined regular Ukrainian forces.

In recent years, before the conflict in Ukraine, the BBC has reported on how these groups have taken an increasing role in the daily lives of Ukrainians, taking advantage of power vacuums left by other institutions, such as the police.

Dmytro Yarosh (center), one of the leaders of the Right Sector movement, speaks in central Kiev on Friday (21) — Photo: Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili

In 2017, the BBC showed far-right militias raiding gambling establishments and attacking political enemies with the connivance of governments. In the city of Cherkasy, far-right militiamen stormed the city’s city council and threatened all lawmakers — saying that none of them could leave until the mayor’s proposed budget was approved. There were also violent clashes between the militia and the police.

Ukraine was highly affected by the clash between Nazism and Communism during World War II. Several regions were occupied by Nazi troops during Operation Barbarossa in 1941. Before that, under the Soviet regime of Joseph Stalin, Ukraine had faced the Holodomor crisis.

During the war, Ukrainians were divided between collaborating with German Nazis or with communists from Russia. One of the most prominent—and controversial—figures of this Ukrainian collaborationist nationalism was Stepan Bandera, who first acted to facilitate the Nazis’ domination of the region and then turned against them when he realized his plan for Ukrainian independence would not come to fruition.

Bandera spent years in a Nazi concentration camp and was eventually murdered by a KGB agent in 1959.

Ukraine is also marked by the Babi Yar massacre, when Nazi German forces killed the more than 33,000 Jews living in Kiev, placing the bodies in a mass grave. The massacre, which took place on September 29 and 30, 1941, is regarded by historians as one of the greatest in the history of the Holocaust. After the war, the Soviets forbade the construction of memorial monuments on the site.

What is the role of the extreme right in the Ukrainian government?

Far-right groups are mobilized against the Russian invasion, but they play little role in Ukrainian politics, and there are no proven links between them and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But in the recent past, there have been concerns about links between far-right militiamen and then Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. In 2017, Avakov appointed a notorious leader of the Azov Battalion, Vadym Troyan, to the post of deputy minister. Troyan was sacked in 2019 and Avakov resigned from the ministry last year.

The alleged influence of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian government is one of the crucial points pointed out by Putin for his invasion. In the recent past, during the 2014 revolution, the Azov Battalion supported the overthrow of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, an ally of Putin.

While there is far-right influence in Ukrainian politics, it remains a small minority in the country — during the 2019 elections, far-right candidates and groups such as Svoboda fell far below the 5% minimum required to enter the country. parliament.

Tech experts accuse the Moscow government of orchestrating a disinformation campaign on social media on top of international fears about these far-right movements.

Since last November, there have been spikes in searches for reports linking Ukraine to Nazism, according to Logically, a technology company that tracks hundreds of pro-Kremlin social media accounts.

Russia is “quick to label its adversaries and victims in Europe as Nazis,” says Keir Giles, an expert who wrote a NATO report on its information warfare. “We saw this not only in Ukraine, but also in the Russian defamation of the Baltic states,” he says.

How is the war impacting the far right in Ukraine?

Some analysts suggest that the invasion of Ukraine may even be benefiting far-right groups inside and outside Ukraine — who are strengthening themselves by recruiting fighters.

In central Kiev, Ukraine, people line up to volunteer in a battalion started by a far-right group, on February 24, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

“The conflict has clearly created an opportunity for extremists to recruit foreign white supremacist fighters who seek training and networks or seek to step up their involvement with the cause in other ways,” researcher Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab (PERIL), from the American University.

“Leaders of far-right militias in Europe responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by raising funds online, recruiting fighters and planning trips to the front lines, activities that SITE Intelligence Group described as ‘enormous support for Ukraine’ by ‘numerous groups. right-wing white nationalists and neo-Nazis’ across Europe and North America.”

Ukrainian journalist Lev Golinkin says people need to reconcile two positions that may seem contradictory: that Ukraine does have far-right groups that are dangerous, but that these groups cannot serve as an excuse for Putin to invade Ukraine.

“This gives Russia no reason, no justification, to invade one centimeter of Ukrainian territory. Both are true at the same time. What we need to do in the US is to condemn and fight against Russia, while making sure that we don’t have extremists who travel and train with Ukrainian neo-Nazis,” Golinking told Democracy Now.

“Someone always benefits from a war. And Ukraine’s far right is the main beneficiary of the Ukrainian side of this war, because now they manage to attract people from all over the world and are seen as on the front lines of the fight for white civilization.”

What is Russia’s involvement with the far right?

The Russian government is constantly accused of fomenting neo-Nazi and far-right groups in Western countries. In 2020, the BBC revealed that Rinaldo Nazzaro, founder of the American neo-Nazi group A Base, ran the organization from an apartment in an affluent neighborhood in the city of Saint Petersburg, Russia. The Base is a target of FBI terrorism investigations.

Researcher Robert Horvath, from La Trobe University in Melbourne (Australia), says that while Putin talks about “denazifying Ukraine”, the Russian president “cultivates his own Nazis”.

In a recent article on The Conversation, the researcher says the Kremlin has ties to Russkii Obraz, a neo-Nazi group that has come to frequent televised debates in highly government-controlled media. In recent years, Putin’s government has distanced itself from the group, but some of its members remain influential in the country’s political life.

For Alexander Verkhovsky, director of the SOVA Center, an independent consultancy in Moscow, Putin seeks to maintain a “monopoly” on nationalism in the country, which is why he does not tolerate many far-right independent political movements, even when they also support Russian nationalism. .

“Certainly he [Putin] is a nationalist, a believer in a strong state, but this kind of nationalism is completely monopolized by the government… The government does not accept the formation of any kind of organization, even those that are similar,” Verkhovsky said in an interview with the BBC. Monitoring.

One of the problems for Putin is that some of these radicals have gained combat experience in the Donbass region, and that this could be useful against Putin should there ever be a major dissent against the government.

“There is almost nothing left of the movement [nacionalista]. They don’t have their own space in the political arena.”

Verkhovsky believes that, unlike activists who have been arrested or pressured, Putin is not an ethnic nationalist. Putin’s aim is to unite the nation against “foreign enemies”, he said.