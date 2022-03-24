WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Marries in Prison | World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his longtime partner Stella Moris inside a high security prison in south east London on Wednesday (23) in a small ceremony attended by four guests: two official witnesses. and two guards.

Assange is in jail as US officials seek his extradition to stand trial on 18 counts related to WikiLeaks’ disclosure of vast US military records and confidential diplomatic documents more than a decade ago.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019 and before that he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years.

While living at the embassy, ​​he had two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, whom he met in 2011, when she started working on his legal team. Their relationship started in 2015.

The ceremony would take place during prison visiting hours, where some of the UK’s most notorious criminals are serving sentences, including child killer Ian Huntley.

The prison refused permission for journalists or photographers to be present as witnesses for security reasons during the ceremony.

“I am convinced that they fear that people will see Julian as a human being,” Moris wrote in an article for The Guardian newspaper.