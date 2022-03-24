With 180,000 new cases a day, France has a new wave of Covid and experts question the end of restrictions | World

France recorded this Tuesday (22) 145,560 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number is lower than the day before, when new contaminations passed the 180,000 mark, a record broken for the first time since the beginning of February this year. The balance draws the attention of experts, who question the end of health restrictions recently announced by the authorities.

The balance was published on Wednesday night (23) by the Public Health of France, an entity that gathers official data on the subject. Despite the drop, the numbers draw attention, at a time when the country released most restrictions against the disease.

Also according to official data, 1,564 patients are currently hospitalized in resuscitation beds due to the coronavirus, 40 fewer than the day before.

The number of daily infections has been increasing in France for several weeks. On Tuesday (22), the total number of new cases reached 180,777, an increase of 55% compared to the previous Tuesday (15), when 116,618 new positive cases were diagnosed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that several European countries, including France, lifted their restrictive measures very quickly and in a “brutal” way. “The countries where we are seeing a particular increase are the United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Germany”, highlighted the director of WHO Europe, during a conference on Tuesday. “These countries abruptly lifted restrictions,” he said, explaining that if there were too many, now the restrictions would be insufficient.

Since March 14, French people are no longer required to wear protective masks in almost all closed places, including schools and businesses.

The measure drew criticism from some experts. “The end of mandatory use of the mask may have the consequence that vulnerable, unvaccinated or immunosuppressed people, as well as the elderly, may be contaminated and develop serious forms of the disease that lead to hospitalization and even death”, says the author. Professor Antoine Flahault, medical epidemiologist and director of the Institute for Global Health in Geneva. “We should make these measures conditional on sanitary conditions. If that had happened, we would never have removed the masks at that moment,” he added, adding that he considered the French government’s decision premature. “We are above last December’s levels and could understand the need for protection. It is more difficult to go back to mandatory once it has been withdrawn,” he concludes.

Two days after the end of the mandatory use of masks, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had admitted that cases should increase until the end of the month. “The Scientific Council and the projections of the Pasteur Institute tell us that there should be an increase in infections for another 10 or 15 days, probably until the end of March”, he said, assuring that there was “no risk of saturation of hospitals”.

At the time, the government said it had made the “right decision” by ending restrictions.