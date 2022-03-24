Without health insurance, Sthe reveals that she had to pay for hospitalization in the ICU

Discharged after spending two days in the ICU of a hospital in Salvador, digital influencer Sthe Matos gave details of her hospitalization and her health problem in an interview with TV Bahia. According to the baiana, the cause of all this was a virus.

“The first diagnosis indicated that I had a little bleeding and then other tests saw that there was no more. The doctors said that possibly, due to my viral condition, that bleeding happened with effort, but everything is ok. It was probably because of the virus itself. “, he detailed to TV Bahia.

In the next few days Sthe will continue to be accompanied by doctors and will be resting in her mansion in Alphaville II.

The famous also made an alert for health care. She had no medical assistance plan and had to pay for the hospital stay out of her own pocket.

“With the rush, with work, travel, sometimes we end up not taking care of ourselves a little, forgetting about our health, even, look at an alert, I had no health insurance. And you know that an ICU daily is … my God in heaven. This is an alert. I’m going to focus on that, on my health. Something happens and everything stays there. Our health is the main thing”, he said.

Sthe also thanked the fans for the affection and celebrated the improvement in health. “Now, yes, relief came. But it was a big scare for me, for my family, for the people who accompany me, but now everything is fine”, she celebrated.