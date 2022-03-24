Xbox Series X and S will support AMD’s FSR 2.0, GDC 2022 Announcement

During GDC 2022, AMD announced that FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) will be compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S.

While it can’t confirm exactly when Xbox Series X|S game developers will be able to take advantage of FSR 2.0, AMD says the technology “will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available with the Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK) for gamers. developers registered to use it in their games”.

AMD officially announced FSR 2.0 last week. It is a technology based on temporal data and adopts an optimized anti-aliasing filter which, unlike Nvidia’s DLSS, does not take advantage of Machine Learning and therefore can be used with AMD and competing GPUs. Simply put, FRS is open source software that renders frames at a lower resolution and then uses a spatial upscaling algorithm to ensure a similar end result at a higher resolution with reduced resource usage.

FSR 2.0 can therefore bring great benefits to the Xbox Series X and S, with developers who can use it not only to increase resolution or frame rate, but also to improve the graphics of new generation games.

Source