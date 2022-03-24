Xiaomi 12 and 12X: the cheapest brothers in the top-of-the-line family | hands-on video

The Xiaomi 12 was launched in China in late 2021 and arrived alongside the 12X and 12 Pro variants. Only now in March is the global version finally launched, initially arriving in Europe, but it has already received certification from Anatel, which indicates that the Xiaomi 12 should not take long to reach our market. Looking forward to the new Chinese top of the line? So we brought a hands-on with our first impressions in partnership with our Italian brothers from HDBlog.

hands-on index

















economy and market

23 Mar

















Fairs and events

22 March



Design and connectivity

We have here not only the Xiaomi 12, but also the 12X. The two have a lot in common and are virtually identical in design. The body is made of metal and has two curved glass plates that come together perfectly on the narrower sides. The measurements are the same in both models, with the difference of a few grams more weight on the Xiaomi 12. The front glass has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the back is a Gorilla Glass 5 with a matte finish. Both were launched in grey, blue and purple, while the Xiaomi 12 has an extra option in green.

















69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm

6.28 inches – 2400x1080px



69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm

6.28 inches – 2400x1080px











The camera module follows the current language adopted by Xiaomi since 2021, with the main lens being larger than the others. There are a total of three cameras on both, plus dual dual-tone LED flash. On the sides you’ll feel the lack of a headphone jack, as well as the chip drawer that doesn’t have a memory card slot. The Xiaomi 12 was much more compact than its predecessor due to the reduced screen size. The selfie camera hole came out of the corner and is now in a more centralized position. The frontal leverage has not evolved and we still have more edges than we see in recent releases from other brands. The build quality is identical on both, as is the comfortable grip. In terms of connectivity, the only thing missing is wireless charging support on the 12X, but it comes with the same 67W charger as the more expensive model. Xiaomi also sends a case in the box.

screen and sound





The front is almost entirely taken up by a 6.28-inch screen with OLED technology, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s good to see that Xiaomi didn’t cover the panel used in the 12X and it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a touch sensor that responds to a maximum of 480 Hz. The two are Xiaomi’s first with a 12-bit panel, which guarantees the reproduction of 68 billion different colors. This combined with the strong brightness guarantees an excellent experience with any type of movie on streaming services and at first glance it really impresses. By default, both have bluish white, but there is a way to change that in the settings. The Xiaomi 12’s sound is optimized by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The power is very good, but right away you can see that the two speakers do not deliver the same volume. The lower one is more powerful and manages to reproduce the bass, while the upper one seems more focused on the treble.

hardware and software





So far, everything looks identical on the Xiaomi 12 and 12X, but it’s in the platform and software part that things change. The most expensive model comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the cheapest comes with the less powerful Snapdragon 870. We still have our performance tests to see the real difference, but on AnTuTu we see almost 300,000 advantage points for the Xiaomi 12. The amount of RAM and storage ranges from 8GB and 128GB for the simplest model to 12GB and 256GB for the most expensive. Whichever you choose, it will perform great in popular apps and games, especially with the screen in 120 Hz mode. Perhaps what disappoints is the system version of the Xiaomi 12X, which comes out of the box with Android 11, while the most powerful already comes with Android 12. To make matters worse, Xiaomi promises three updates of the little robot just for the Xiaomi 12, which makes it clear that the 12X will be without Android 14 in the future.

Technical specifications

Xiaomi 12

6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12X

6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 870 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 11 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Drums





Both come with a 4,500 mAh battery and with the 67W charger there is the promise of a full battery in less than 40 minutes. Faced with others of the brand that we have tested with this same charger, it is not difficult to doubt that this is really possible. The Xiaomi 12 supports wireless charging up to 50W, which also ensures fast charging for those on the run from cable chargers. For this type of technology we expect a full battery in just under an hour. Finally, it is also possible to use the cell phone as a power bank and recharge other wireless devices, but here it is limited to a maximum of 10W.

cameras





Finally, we have the cameras. The two have the same photographic set consisting of a 50 MP main sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP macro. On the front there is a 32 MP camera for selfies. As much as the two have the same sensors and lenses, don’t expect the same photographic quality. The Xiaomi 12 has a more advanced image processor and makes better use of Sony’s IMX766 sensor. Either way, you’ll have great quality photos with anyone, without missing out on colors and details. The ultra-wide also takes good photos and doesn’t fall far below the quality of the main sensor. Perhaps the biggest limitation is for night shots, so it’s better to use the larger sensor to capture clearer images with better colors.

The macro has autofocus and allows you to get close to what you want to photograph. The quality of the photos pleases in general and shows that we have a more useful macro camera than the brand’s intermediaries. The front one makes good selfies and gets the skin tone and color balance right, but it could have a little more sharpness. The portrait effect is good and really pleases at first glance. The camcorder records at a maximum of 8K at 24 fps, as well as in Full HD or 4K at a maximum of 60 fps. The quality is good, but just like in the photos, it doesn’t quite rival the best of other brands.

Initial considerations





And what’s the price of the news? While Xiaomi Brazil does not reveal the amount to be charged on the Xiaomi 12 on national soil, the top of the line is sold in other countries with an initial price of US$ 749, while the 12X comes out for US$ 649 also in the version with 8 GB of storage. RAM and 128 GB of storage. In direct conversion, we would have something between R$3,200 and R$3,700. Of course, don’t expect to see the Xiaomi 12 for less than BRL 5,000 around here, but you can get an idea of ​​how much it will cost. Is it all worth it? We will leave this question to be answered in our full review, but right away we see that they are great phones that seek to deliver an advanced experience at a fair price.