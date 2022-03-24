Zelensky calls for ‘unrestricted military aid’, raises tone in criticism of NATO | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world leaders attending the extraordinary NATO summit to provide “unrestricted military aid” to the country in combating Russian troops.

“To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs unrestricted military assistance. In the same way that Russia is using its entire arsenal unrestricted against us,” Zelensky urged in a speech held on Thursday (24).

2 of 4 Screen broadcast of Zelensky’s speech to the NATO summit — Photo: Disclosure Screen broadcast of Zelensky’s speech to the NATO summit — Photo: Disclosure

Deep anxiety, stress and illness: the consequences that the war in Ukraine

Despite the recent support of some countries for Ukraine, the country’s leader raised his tone by criticizing the way in which this has been happening.

“You could give us 1% of all your planes. 1% of your tanks. One percent! You have at least 20,000 tanks! Ukraine asked that one percent (200), one percent of all your tanks be donated or sold to us! But we still don’t have a clear answer”, he said.

1 month of the war in Ukraine: pictures show before and after in Mariupol and Volnovakha

3 of 4 Zelensky speech to NATO members — Photo: Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP Zelensky speech to NATO members — Photo: Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

In asking for ways to stop the bombing, Zelensky compared Russian air power to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

“Your advantage in the sky is like the use of weapons of mass destruction. And you see the consequences today. How many people were killed, how many peaceful cities were destroyed?” declared the Ukrainian president.

In Zelensky’s view, NATO and the countries involved in the summit can help even more in the fight against Russia.

“The Alliance can, once again, prevent the deaths of Ukrainians due to Russian attacks, giving us all the weapons we need. The worst thing during war is not having clear answers to requests for help”, he concluded in a sad tone. .

Understand: the gigantic cost that Russia must pay to finance the conflict

4 of 4 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a speech on March 24, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a speech on March 24, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after the summit that NATO leaders had agreed to comply with sending arms to Ukraine. According to him, significant military supplies will be sent, including anti-tank and air defense systems and drones.

On the other hand, he reiterated that NATO allies would not send any troops into Ukrainian territory.

“Because the only way to do that is to be prepared to come into full conflict with Russian troops,” Stoltenberg said.