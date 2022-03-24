Zelensky talks about war talks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that peace talks with Russia to end the month-long war are difficult and sometimes conflicting, but added that “step by step , we are moving forward”.

In an early Wednesday morning video speech in Ukraine, Zelenskiy also said 100,000 people are living in the besieged city of Mariupol under inhumane conditions, without food, water or medicine.

While negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are in regular talks, both sides say a deal is a ways off.

“We are continuing to work at different levels to encourage Russia to move towards peace… Representatives from Ukraine are participating in talks being held virtually every day. It is very difficult, sometimes conflicting,” Zelenskiy said. “But step by step, we are moving forward.”

He also accused Russian forces attacking Mariupol of hampering attempts to evacuate civilians from the city.

“So far, there are around 100,000 people in the city under inhumane conditions, completely locked down, without food, water, without medicine, subject to constant bombing,” he said.