3 natural smoothies to lower blood sugar

Diabetes is characterized by the presence of sugar in the blood, so patients with this disease must take care of their diet so as not to change these values.

Consequently, when insufficient amounts of insulin are produced, or there is resistance to it, blood sugar rises and health is at risk. That’s why we’ll show you which smoothies are essential for lowering blood sugar.



–Continues after advertising–

Read too: Diabetes: 4 symptoms you have too much blood sugar

Recipes to lower blood sugar

The first of the natural smoothies is the kiwi, apple and spinach smoothie. This smoothie combines ingredients rich in vitamins, fiber and antioxidants that help regulate blood glucose levels. For its preparation you will need 4 ripe kiwis (100 g), 2 green apples (60 g), 3 glasses of water (750 ml) and spinach (25 g). First, cut the kiwi and apple and mix all the ingredients at the same time. Consumption should be repeated 3 times a week.

Blood glucose can be lowered through papaya strawberry smoothie as the enzymes it contains are ideal for metabolism and the tasks performed by the pancreas in reducing the marks of diabetes. Its ingredients are composed of 6 ripe strawberries (20 g), 1 cup of water (100 ml), 1/2 papaya (150 g) and 5 tablespoons of natural yogurt (50 g). The preparation is simple, as you will have to peel the papaya and wash the strawberries, then put all the ingredients in the blender. This should be consumed for breakfast.

Finally, diabetes can be fought with natural spinach and cucumber smoothies. That’s because the antioxidants and fiber in this green smoothie are the perfect allies to reduce glucose levels and problems like cholesterol and hypertension. The preparation will be from ½ cucumber (20 g), 6 spinach leaves, 1 green apple (30 g) and 1 glass of water (250 ml). First, the ingredients must be chopped and then placed in the blender next to the glass of water. This smoothie will have to be taken as a snack.



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related