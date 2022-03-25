5 foods that can help wound healing

It is not news that some foods have anti-inflammatory properties, antibacterial and even antifungal. Today, we will talk specifically about those that can help with the healing of some injuries. Know which foods are these below:

Lean meats

Because they are sources of protein, lean meats help the body create new tissues, an essential activity for healing. In addition, they are foods rich in essential amino acids, which act in the synthesis of collagen, and in zinc, a fundamental element for tissue regeneration.

Nuts and chestnuts

These products have important levels of healthy fats, in addition to acting as anti-inflammatories. These two characteristics, added to the amount of zinc present in walnuts and chestnuts, are essential for the healing of the skin.

legumes

Lentils, chickpeas and beans are protein-rich grains and, to top it off, they don’t have cholesterol, unlike meats. Both lentils and beans have iron in their composition, an essential mineral for blood health and, consequently, for good healing.

dark green leaves

Watercress, kale and spinach are fine examples of these vegetables that, rich in vitamin K, help the blood to clot and prevent further bleeding. Always consume this type of food after a surgery, as it softens the appearance of bruises.

citrus fruits

Oranges, pineapples and kiwis are examples of fruits that, rich in antioxidants, reduce the effects of free radicals in the body. In addition, as they are sources of vitamin C, they help the body produce collagen and absorb iron present in other foods.

If you are having difficulty healing or if you notice that a small wound on your skin is taking too long to heal, seek medical help. Some diseases, such as diabetes, are known to hamper the healing processes.

The sooner you find out and start treating it, the better.