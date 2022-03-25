5 villages to discover in the north and center — idealista/news

Portugal is a country with several charms to explore that go beyond the beaches and coastal areas. In the central and northern regions there are several villages (almost secret) that will make your jaw drop. Some have little tourist prominence, but for that reason they preserve a naturalness worthy of a photographic poster.

At villages of portugal can be a great way to discover the inner side of the country as well as ancient customs that preserve their people. In visit to Portugal It is worth focusing on these places that are different from each other: more historic or wilder villages, with more or less slopes, it all depends on the taste of each one.

One thing is for sure: when you are visiting Portugal these are the five villages that you cannot miss. Put on your sneakers, grab the map and don’t forget your camera to capture every moment!

1. Monsanto Village

It has been dubbed the “most Portuguese village in Portugal” and is one of the twelve historic villages which received a Silver Rooster, which is exposed in its bell tower.

Is very old village where there are records of human presence since Paleolithic times, where its people began with trade, harvests and pastures, and where the olive oil production you made a good impression.







Currently, at different times of the year, several fairs, pilgrimages and the market that dynamize the village still take place. One of main attractions of this place – in addition to the incredible views – is the fact that its houses blend in with huge boulders in the landscape.

It can be visited on foot by its stone roads and it is worth stopping to visit the Igreja Matriz dedicated to São Salvador or the Solar do Marquês da Graciosa where the tourist spot is located.

2. Castanheira da Serra village

Somewhere requested in Serra do Açor, we find Aldeia Castanheira da Serra hidden between mountains. It is a village built in Schist and it was once a victim of isolation, its population being minimal and mostly elderly, having its greatest activity in the summer when the children of the people returned to the land to spend their holidays.







The cold winter days – sometimes with snow – contrast with the intense heat of the summer months, but the nature that makes up this beautiful village, the pure air and the welcoming of its people make it ideal for a visit any time of year.

In addition to your soothing landscapesare hidden among centuries-old chestnut trees several sources of pure, fresh and crystalline water, one of them called “Fonte dos Namorados” ideal for a romantic stop for two.

3. January de Baixo Shale Village

This village embraced by river Zêzere hides charms worthy of a fairy tale: it is surrounded by hills and valleys, rivers and streams where nature dwells in all its splendor.

In contrast to its strong natural component, the most famous attraction in Janeiro de Baixo is your river beach which has a very extensive sand, great for sunbathing in the summer and for a walk in the winter.







In addition to the beach, here you can also find several points of interest that will hold you from the first moment: from the architectural and religious heritageto the curious memory of the “trunk” (place where animals used to be screwed).

In addition to all this, the network of infrastructures for receiving visitors is well done and Janeiro de Baixo is known as the village of five parks: camping, children’s, leisure, sport and river park. A great place for a family getaway!

4. Village of Castelo Rodrigo

Castelo Rodrigo Village is also part of the 12 historic villages in Portugal and it’s a fortified village which maintains its medieval character. It is still possible to detect a strong Roman presence thanks to the traces left in the region.

Its houses are a mixture of Manueline and Arab style and many pilgrims passed through here to receive care during their pilgrimage path to Santiago de Compostela.







A visit to this village will certainly be a historic visitbecause here, you will find several monuments that add value to the heritage, such as the old walls, the ruins of the palace of Cristóvão de Moura, the mother church, the medieval cistern, among others.

For over 600 years it was a town and county seat where its inhabitants are known at various times in national history for their courage and loyalty.

5. Village of Rio Onor

It is one of the most emblematic villages in a protected area in Bragança and in the Montesinho Natural Park and perhaps that is why in 2017 it was elected the seventh wonder of Portugal.

It is crossed by the border with Spain, thus becoming known as “one village, two countries”, but for those who live there, it is as if they were all, just one.

It has its own dialect called rionorez and a strong community spirit that translates, in practice, into all aspects of life in society and is embellished by the cobbled streets, various bridges and shale houses.







A village where mutual help has been a law since the most remote times: ovens and mills were shared as well as agricultural tasks. There was only a single herd grazed at the same time by all the inhabitants. When task-sharing was not taken seriously, infractions were recorded in the “court of justice” and fines paid in wine.

The Casa do Touro, the Roman Bridge and the Igreja Matriz are some points of interest that you cannot miss in this place surrounded by nature and peace.

