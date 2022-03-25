7 are arrested on suspicion of being part of the Lapsus$ hacker group that attacked Microsoft, Americanas and ConectSUS

British police arrested seven people – between teenagers and young people – this Thursday (24) in London. They are suspected of being part of the Lapsus$ hacker group, according to local media. After giving statements, all were released.

Despite being released, the suspects will continue to be investigated by British police, who say they are looking for other members of the hacker group.

Lapsus$ targeted large companies, such as Microsoft, and claims responsibility for the attacks on Americanas, the Ministry of Health and the ConectSUS application in Brazil, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 were arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group. All of them have been released under investigation,” London police said in a statement.

According to the BBC, a 16-year-old from Oxford, who is autistic, is suspected of being one of the leaders of the group. His name was not revealed because he is a minor.

Lapsus$ has become one of the most talked about and feared hacking groups at the moment for successfully breaking into the systems of large companies. After each attack is completed, the group often brags about the feat on the internet.

According to TechCrunch, at least one member of Lapsus$ appears to have been involved in a recent attack on Electronic Arts, and another is suspected to be a teenager living in Brazil.

Attack against Americans

As Americanas (AMER3) has always treated the hacker attack it suffered as a “security incident”. The websites of its brands (Submarino and Shoptime) were down for days in February after the cyber-invasion.

To Justice, according to a report published by the InfoMoneythe company said it had hired “world-renowned experts” to tackle the problem.

The company also stated, in the case file, that “there is no technical evidence that personal databases of consumers have been compromised”.

