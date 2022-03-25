Apple may launch iPhone subscription and ‘rental’ service

Apple is developing a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware. The plan would be similar to what the company — and others — do with digital services, only this time allowing users to have access to branded products from an amount paid monthly.

The information was disclosed this Thursday (24) by reporter Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg. Despite revealing the information, Gurman made it clear that Apple’s plans are still unclear and the idea continues to be worked on internally.

The journalist said that the plan is for the new service to have an upgrade option that will serve for subscribers to receive news every year or every two years. “If a new iPhone comes out, you can exchange your phone for this new device,” he explained.

Gurman pointed out, however, that Apple plans that the service does not give the device outright to the customer. That is, according to him, it would be more a case of a loan than an outright purchasesince the user would have to return the product in case of exchange, for example.

the reporter from Bloomberg says that the technology giant sees this possibility as a great new source of recurring revenue, as subscription services paid monthly bring more financial predictability to companies.

“There were some delays on this project. It is possible that the service will launch later this year, if not probably 2023,” he added.