“As a voter, I refuse to be a clown”

In an era where influencers calibrate their posts to “seal” or avoid “unsubscribe” on social media, the presenter and comedian Danilo Gentili (photo) gained millions of followers with an unusual posture for those who make digital platforms a work tool, says the Crusoe.

The 42-year-old comedian, who has already been assaulted and convicted of insulting PT memberssuffered this month the heaviest blow in the Bolsonarism — the attempt to censor the film “How to Become the Worst Student in School”, recently released on streaming platforms.

In an interview with Crusoé, Danilo Gentili spoke about the hypocrisy behind the patrolpoints to the Similarities and differences of chase from now in relation to what it suffered during the PT governments and reiterates that he is willing to pay whatever price for the independence of his work.

“I’m comedian, not militant. Although this is my profession, as a voter I I refuse to be a clown. If he promised and didn’t deliver, he should be charged and criticized.”

about the attacks of bolsonaristashe said:

“Any speech bolsonarista is not hypocritical? I mention a few other things that are out of line: Can a Christian say that he wants cancer, torture, or shooting for someone? Someone who claims to fight corruption can be proud to end Lava Jato and protect the crack? Can someone who says he is against mamata flirt with (the idea of) turning his son into an ambassador to the United States and releasing billions to the party fund at a time when the country is broke? There are many examples, right?”

