Asteroid Apophis could be affected by Earth’s gravity in 2029

The approach of the asteroid Apophis to Earth could affect its structure and even “pull out” rocks due to the gravity of our planet. This is the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Universidade Estadual Paulista Júlio de Mesquita Filho (UNESP), campus in Guaratinguetá (SP), in which they analyzed the possible effects of the estimated approximation for 2029.

The asteroid Apophis was discovered in 2004 and, as it had a chance of colliding with Earth initially estimated at 2%, it was considered a potentially hazardous asteroid (“PHA”). Later, new calculations made it possible to rule out this possibility, and recent measurements show that the asteroid will pass the closest point to our planet at the end of the decade, staying 38,000 kilometers from us.

Radar observations of the asteroid Apophis, taken in March 2021 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech and NSF/AUI/GBO)

Thus, the study analyzed the physical characteristics of the body and possible effects that proximity to the Earth may cause. “Collision is not the only possibility in approach events like this,” explained Gabriel Borderes-Motta, co-author of the study. It’s just that the gravitational interactions between our much more massive planet and a body like Apophis can change its shape, break it into pieces and even remove other bodies in its orbit.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The possibilities for effects are varied, and the study team hopes that the future approach will allow us to improve the three-dimensional models used in space simulations, also offering a chance to investigate the asteroid further and predict effects on its surface.

In practice, all this means an increase in knowledge about these space rocks, which allows for better preparation when new objects approach Earth.

How Apophis Can Be Affected by Earth’s Gravity

In the study, the authors worked with two scenarios: what might happen to rocks on the asteroid’s surface and possible effects on its orbit. They analyzed Apophis’s shape and characteristics of its gravitational field, as well as factors that can affect its trajectory and angle, such as radiation pressure from sunlight or even perturbations caused by proximity to Earth.

Because it is much more massive, Earth’s gravity could affect the asteroid Apophis (Image: Reproduction/urikyo33/Pixabay)

Afterwards, the team conducted a set of numerical simulations, consisting of two simulation environments with three experimental cases in each. They used a disk of 15,000 particles from the asteroid’s close environment as a sample, to try to predict how particles orbiting the space rock might react to different situations and how these possibilities would influence the asteroid’s behavior.

At the end of the process, they concluded that the asteroid’s tilt angle was greater at lower densities than at higher densities. Furthermore, the lower the density of the particles and the higher the radiation pressure from sunlight, the fewer of them would remain intact.

The exact density of Apophis is not yet known, but the subject was explored in the study; the less dense the asteroid, the easier it is for particles to be lost from its surface. They considered a scenario in which the asteroid would have low density, and concluded that about 90% of the loose rocks would be removed from its surface during the approach to Earth.

The results also showed that the passage by our planet could cause a slight change in the asteroid’s gravitational tides, causing some landslides to occur.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Source: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society; Via: EurekAlert