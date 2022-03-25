Asylum fulfills 103-year-old woman’s dream and presents her with a kitten

Lillian Grant celebrated her 103rd birthday, and finally found happiness after losing her longtime companion, a cat named Sammy. The loss left her heartbroken, but thanks to the asylum where she lives, the void has been filled with love.

Lillian lives at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living Nursing Home in Utah, United States. As the team prepared for her 103rd birthday party, one of the administrators, Debbie Presland, asked Lillian what her heart’s deepest desire was. If she could have one thing for a birthday present, what would it be?

“A sweet kitten like Sammy,” the old woman replied.

Photo: Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living

It was as if fate had already planned everything. Debbie’s brother Joseph Harradine works at a shelter, and together they found a cat they believed to be the perfect feline.

This is Marley, a 9-year-old female. The cat had been delivered by her previous owner, who had moved into a home that did not allow pets. The shelter had high hopes for this adoption, and described the cat as: “He likes to please people and wants to be someone’s eternal friend.” That was just what Lillian needed right now.

Photo: Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living

a great surprise

So, during the party, Joe showed up with the big surprise. When Lillian saw Marley, she was immediately enchanted. At first, the birthday girl thought the cat was just there as a surprise guest to help her celebrate.

Photo: Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living

On their first date, the elderly woman took the kitten in her arms, and they hugged each other as if they had known each other for years. In this way, the team finally told Marley that Marley was hers, and that’s when she nearly burst into tears. Her emotional response brought all the guests to tears as well.

The connection was so strong, Lillian didn’t want to wait for the party to end to enjoy the company of her new friend. So the employees took them to the bedroom, where they hugged each other.

Photo: Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living

According to Inspiremore, as Marley settles into her new life with Lillian, Debbie has ensured that the cat will never have to worry about returning to the shelter. If the time comes when Lillian can’t take care of her, Debbie has promised to see to her every need.