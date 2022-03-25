Biden announces more sanctions on Russia’s elite: ‘They must share pain’

US President Joe Biden today announced more sanctions on Russia. According to the Democrat, the new measures target more than 400 members of the Russian elite, including members of Congress and companies in the defense sector.

“They personally gain from the Kremlin’s policies and must share the pain,” Biden said on Twitter, referring to the suffering of Ukrainians in the war. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine completed 30 days today.

I’m announcing additional sanctions on over 400 Russian elites, lawmakers, and defense companies in response to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine. They personally gain from the Kremlin’s policies, and they should share in the pain. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022

As an aid measure to Ukraine, the US will announce $1 billion in humanitarian aid and a plan to take in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, a senior US government official said.

The country is also launching the “European Democratic Resilience Initiative” with $320 million in funding to support press freedom, social resistance and human rights in Ukraine and nearby countries, the official said.

New sanctions from the West

Western leaders showed unity against the war in Ukraine today as Washington sought more military aid. London imposed new sanctions against Moscow and the western military alliance NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) assigned more troops to its eastern flank.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO, European Union and G7 countries gathered in Brussels to help Kiev fight an invasion from Russia that has killed thousands and driven a quarter of 44 million Ukrainians from their homes.

“We are determined to continue imposing costs on Russia to bring about an end to this brutal war,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told leaders gathered at the Western military alliance’s headquarters.

We will discuss allied support for Ukraine. We will also address NATO’s efforts to strengthen our defenses now and in the years to come. Jens Stoltenberg

US President Joe Biden told the closed-door session that he was in favor of sending more troops to NATO’s eastern flank, a senior US government official said, adding that Washington was working to support Ukraine with missiles. anti-ship.

NATO, however, rejected repeated calls from Kiev to defend Ukraine’s skies from Russian air strikes, and Zelensky — who joined the NATO summit via a video call — complained that the West had not provided modern tanks or anti-missile systems.

The military organization will also not send troops or planes to Ukraine, reiterated Stoltenberg, who will remain head of the alliance until September 30, 2023, beyond the end of his current term in late 2022, due to the war.

“NATO has not yet shown what the alliance can do to save people,” Zelensky said at the summit, adding that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin also wanted to attack eastern NATO members — Poland and the Baltic states.

Image: Art/UOL

Putin says his “special military operation” aims to disarm Ukraine, whose aspirations to join NATO and the EU are rebuked by Moscow.

NATO has increased presence on its eastern borders, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the Black Sea. The summit agreed to deploy four new combat units in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

A NATO official estimated that up to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far and that a total of up to 40,000 have been killed, wounded, taken prisoner or are missing.

Britain on Thursday sanctioned another wave of Russian banks, including Gazprombank and Alfa Bank, as well as a woman who London said was the stepdaughter of Sergei Lavrov, Putin’s veteran foreign minister.

“Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding: “The tougher our sanctions… the more we can do to help Ukraine… the faster it can end.” .

* With information from Reuters