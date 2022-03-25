Biden promises NATO ‘response’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Joe Biden also claimed that Russia failed in its attempt to divide Western countries. (photo: (Brendan Smialowski / AFP))

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would “respond” if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine.

“We will respond if we use them. The nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use,” Biden warned after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Biden also said that Russia had failed in its attempt to divide Western countries and that, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance was “more united than ever”.

Putin “didn’t think we could maintain this cohesion” and got “just the opposite of what he wanted by invading Ukraine”, he declared.

The American president also said he was in favor of excluding Russia from the G20, although he pointed out that the decision would depend on the group of members of this instance of coordination between industrialized and emerging powers.

Regarding China, Moscow’s traditional ally, Biden expressed “hope” that Beijing would refrain from aiding it in the war in Ukraine.

“I think China understands that its economic future will depend more on its relations with the West than with Russia,” he insisted.