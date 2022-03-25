Biden wants Russia to be expelled from the G20; Brazil and emerging countries are against – 03/24/2022

Advocating a union of the international community, President Joe Biden wants the expulsion of Russia from the G20 and suggests an invitation for Ukraine to join the group.

The announcement was made this Thursday, in Brussels, after the American’s meetings at the NATO, EU and G7 summits. “The most important thing is that we stay together,” Biden said during a press conference.

Earlier this week, the White House National Security Council, Jake Sullivan, had indicated that international entities would have to rethink the Kremlin’s involvement, while US diplomats highlighted how, after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia ceased to be invited to the G8 meetings, which became just the G7.

Biden admitted that there is no consensus on the expulsion and that the US government alone cannot prevent Moscow from participating in the bloc of the world’s 20 largest economies. But he affirmed that the topic was indeed addressed at the meetings held on Thursday. “It will depend on the G20,” he said.

A key element will be the behavior of Indonesia, the country that presides over the bloc during the year 2022. Jakarta is being the target of severe pressure from Western powers. But in different resolutions in international bodies, Indonesians have opted for an abstention. Among diplomats, this is interpreted as a refusal to allow the war to contaminate the work of the entities and for international forums to become a stage for the isolation of Russia.

On the Moscow side, the Kremlin is also betting on an alliance with the BRICS to prevent the expulsion from becoming a reality. Brazil has already signaled that it is against any isolation along the lines proposed by Americans and Europeans. Itamaraty wants to maintain the mandate of the international groups so that they can continue to function. This week, Brazil abstained in a resolution that called for the suspension of the ILO’s work with Russia.

A few days ago, Russian Chancellor Sergey Lavrov even made a point of publishing a photo in which he appears alongside the ambassadors of Brazil, China, India and South Africa. For Moscow, the image would serve to demonstrate that the government of Vladimir Putin is not as isolated as Americans and Europeans want.

Already at the G7 summit, which also took place this Thursday in Brussels, the bloc of rich economies issued a statement in which it asks international organizations to reassess their relationship with Russia.