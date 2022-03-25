Camera records moment when woman is attacked by her own pitbull inside an elevator

Pitbull attacked the owner for several minutes until she managed to get to the ground floor of the building where she lives. / Playback / Twitter

According to information from the portal ‘La Opinión’, the Colombian woman was in her apartment and was tying her shoes when her dog attacked her for no reason. After trying to fight the animal, she left the residence and ran to the elevator in hopes that the animal would stop the attack, but the pit bull followed her and kept biting her arm inside the equipment.

The security cameras installed in the equipment show that the woman, almost without strength, managed to press the buttons on the equipment and the animal released her after the elevator reached the ground floor, at which point the neighbors, who had already been hearing her screams for a few minutes. , finally managed to rescue her and call first aid services.

The dog, whose name is Beinon, was handed over to the Centro de Zoonosis de la Secretaría de Salud de Cúcuta, where it will remain for ten days under observation by specialists to analyze its behavior before defining what should be done with the dog. The victim had to undergo surgery to reconstruct his arm, which was seriously injured during the attack.