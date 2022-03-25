China experiences unprecedented capital flight since war, says IIF

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month ago, China has seen an “unprecedented” level of capital flight, according to the International Institute of Finance’s (IIF) high-frequency daily monitoring.

In a report released this Thursday, the institution explains that it is still too early to conclude whether the war is responsible for the movement or if there are other factors at work, but that the dimension of the exits is large enough to at least raise the possibility that the conflict is leading investors to look at the Chinese market “from a new perspective”.

The IIF highlights that, unlike Beijing, the other emerging countries had more stable flows, in an unprecedented counterpoint.

The institute considers that capital inflows into China have increased in recent years and escaped the intense volatility observed in other countries, which may mitigate the severity of the recent flight.

However, according to the analysis, one of the reasons for the stability of Chinese flows in the last year is the reduced exposure of investors to the country. “This underexposure is what makes current capital outflows remarkable. Foreign investors are less positioned, so why are they selling Chinese assets?” he asks.

