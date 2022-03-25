China is quietly buying Russian oil – Raw Materials

Chinese oil refineries are quietly buying Russian oil at a time when the country’s supply continues to come out to the market despite the blockade implemented by Western countries.

Unlike India, which has made several offers for Russian oil, brokers say that Chinese officials are negotiating privately, far from sellers’ radars, reports Bloomberg.

The news agency adds that independent refiners are also buying discreetly, according to “traders” who requested anonymity. The escalation of the armed conflict in Ukraine has led Western oil majors to block business with Russia, due to reputational risks for the companies. However, countries like India have been taking advantage of the surpluses to boost purchases of Russian oil.

In the case of China, which has maintained a dubious position in the conflict, there was still no indication of this situation, but according to “traders”, Chinese refineries bought Russian oil, which was imported through the port of Kozmino.

Russian oil trading has virtually disappeared from the public eye after the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine. Thus, potential buyers and sellers are forced to negotiate privately, after some auctions have not attracted bids.