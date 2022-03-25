China secretly buys cheap Russian oil

Independent oil refiners in China continue to quietly buy cheap Russian oil amid the war with Ukraine. According to the Bloomberg news agency, market operators claim that the negotiations have been carried out privately with the sellers.

China is going against what governments like the United States and the United Kingdom have done, which banned the import of Russian oil earlier this month.

According to the report, China’s independent refineries account for a quarter of the country’s processing capacity and are mainly based in Shandong province. They would have bought a type of oil called ESPO, which is transported from the port of Kozmino in eastern Russia.

These ESPO purchases, according to the news outlet, are for delivery in May. Chinese processors are continually asking questions about Russian oil, traders said, showing interest in new acquisitions.

Companies also negotiate with market operators financing options and availability of ships to transport the oil at a cheap price. They are also considering buying Ural oil, which would be delivered in June.

India launches series of tenders for oil

India, according to Bloomberg, is another country that continues to buy oil, more specifically crude Ural, Russia’s flagship. However, the negotiation is done through a series of bids.

Indians are also interested in Sokol oil. State-owned Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum purchased some shipments of Sokol in May from ONGC Videsh, a partner in the Sak’halin-I project.

India has reportedly bought at least 13 million barrels of Urals since the end of February. Indian Oil acquired another 3 million barrels in its latest bid.

Volumes for the country averaged about 128,000 tonnes per month in 2021, according to Bloomberg calculations based on ship tracking data. The Ural is shipped from ports on the Baltic and Black Seas.