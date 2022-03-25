Colombian woman is attacked by her own pit bull inside an elevator – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Colombian woman is attacked by her own pit bull inside an elevator (Photo: reproduction/twitter)

A woman was caught on security cameras trying to escape her pit bull’s attack as she fled into the building’s elevator. according to the website Too Fabthe incident took place in an apartment complex located in Cúcuta, Colombia.

According to the local newspaper La Opinion, the 25-year-old woman was in her bedroom when the four-year-old dog suddenly turned on her. “Her reaction was to crawl to the door and out the hallway, hoping a neighbor would help her,” she said. Arley Davilafrom the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta to the publication.

When no one showed up, she tried to escape via the elevator, but the ferocious dog managed to catch up to her and attacked her. The moment was recorded and in the distressing images, she appears struggling against him who bit her on the arm. With the animal still attached to her body, she manages to sit up and hit one of the elevator buttons. Until the door opens and the animal drags her out.

“When the animal jumped on her, the only thing she thought was that if she stayed on the 5th floor, no one would rescue her,” the officer revealed to the police. La Opinion, adding that the dog only released her after she escaped into the lobby.

After being rescued by a relative, she was rushed to Erasmo Meoz University Hospital, where she received proper treatment for her injuries. “She had fractures in two fingers on her right hand and one on her left hand. She is still hospitalized and awaiting transfer to a clinic for a medical procedure,” said Dávila.

According to neighbors, the dog never showed signs of aggression in the four months he lived there and his owner always took him for a walk wearing a muzzle.

Authorities are investigating the dog’s living conditions and have sent him to the Zoonosis Center of the Health Department of Cúcuta for a ten-day behavioral analysis to determine your fate.

ATTENTION: The images of the attack are extremely strong and are not suitable for sensitive people.