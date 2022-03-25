Completely paralyzed man surprises with first words after unprecedented implant: ‘I want a beer’ – Monet

+



Patient who received the innovative Wyss Center implant (Photo: publicity)

At a time when it is daily put in check, science appears once again surprising with innovations and inventions that take humanity to another level, not only guaranteeing people’s survival, but also developing technologies that guarantee the well-being of patients. in cases where it was unthinkable to make any progress. Things that until very recently were just the subject of science fiction movies, like ‘Avatar’, ‘Matrix’, ‘Elysium’ and ‘The Terminator’.

Because the Wyss Center Institute in Switzerland has developed an implant that ensures communication for patients with incarceration syndrome, a condition of quadriplegia and quasi-vegetative state in which people are literally trapped inside their bodies almost completely lucid.

The first patient to test the innovation was surprised not only by being able to establish communication with the ‘outside world’, but also by the content of his first ‘statement’: “I want a beer”. The simple and straightforward request was made after months of silence from the man, a 36-year-old amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patient.

The near-miracle, which can be credited to both science and beer, allowed man to spell sentences one letter at a time. The patient also asked his caregivers for a massage from his mother on his head, plates of curry and soup, as well as asking for a song by the band Tool played, at his request, “loudly”.

Staff at the Wyss Center in Geneva say it is the first time that someone without voluntary muscle movement has been able to communicate. The patient, who consented to the brain implant in 2018 when he could still use eye movement to communicate, is now completely paralyzed. The chip allows it to signal “yes” or “no” to a series of letters and to spell commands at a rate of one character per minute.

In the case of beer, the order was placed in ten minutes, but the satisfaction of being able to start communication again will certainly last much, much longer.