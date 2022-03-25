Director who took SUS data to Amazon left management

Former director of the Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System (Data SUS) Jacson Barros, one of those responsible for the adoption of the Amazon Web Services cloud service by the Ministry of Health, took a position at Amazon less than a month after leaving the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

During his tenure at the head of DataSUS, Barros was responsible for contracting Amazon services for the department’s data storage structure, which has health information for the entire Brazilian population. He remained in office in the federal government from February 2019 to August 2021.

In April 2020, the Ministry of Health and Embratel announced a partnership to migrate data from the public health network to the Amazon Web Service. On the occasion, while still in government, Barros celebrated the partnership: “We are paving a road to strengthen the digital health strategy for Brazil”.

Barros still remained in office for more than a year. On August 7, 2021, he was the guest of the official Amazon Web Services podcast, still as director of DataSUS, where he explained the role of the agency and the importance of cloud services in public health. Four days later, on 12 August, he was relieved of his post.

In September, less than a month after leaving the Ministry of Health, he assumed the position of Strategic Business Development Manager at Amazon Web Services. Before the end of the year, he was already participating in public events representing the company. Barros completed seven months in the position in March this year.

O Brazil de facto contacted the Ministry of Health to verify if the case was analyzed by the Ethics Committee or another internal control body. The folder acknowledged receipt and said it would send a response by Tuesday (22), but did not fulfill the agreement.

The report also sought the press office of Amazon and Jacson Barros and asked for the position of each of those involved. So far, there has been no return. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Lawyer Martim Arantes, who has experience in the relationship between government and civil society, told Brazil de facto that the case should be analyzed by Organs competent bodies.

“The point is that, even if there is no express illegality, a civil servant taking a position in the company that is related to the ministry in which he worked, soon after leaving the government, can violate the principles of public administration. Cases like these should be analyzed by competent bodies”, he declared.



Jacson Barros profile on LinkedIn shows leaving the government and arriving at Amazon in the same month / Reproduction/LinkedIn

Government ignored public IT structure

In August 2020, the Brazil de facto showed that the bidding process to contract public data storage services in the cloud, in the amount of BRL 245 million, was seen by technology professionals as a risk to Brazilian sovereignty.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro defended the hiring of a private service, stating that it meets the needs of 140 agencies and entities, with the use of the cloud representing savings in maintenance.

However, public technology workers claim that the expertise of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) and the Social Security Technology and Information Company (Dataprev) were not taken into account.

data erasure

In December 2021, a cyber attack took down the Ministry of Health website and the ConectSUS app, which provides the National Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate. In addition to the vaccination data, the invasion affected the covid-19 case notification system and e-SUS Notifica.

The attack on Health data took place precisely in the private cloud infrastructure contracted by the company Primesys, a subsidiary of Embratel, in 2018, by the Ministry of Planning (today, incorporated into the Ministry of Economy).

According to company information, the agreement with the Brazilian government did not include security services, only hosting.

The Office of Institutional Security (GSI) of the Presidency stated that the problems were caused by “legitimate administrator profiles”, which suggests that the attackers obtained login and password from public servants. The attack is still under investigation.

