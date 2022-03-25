Does date help with gut health? Check out 6 of the main benefits

Although they are not as popular as the most consumed fruits in Brazil (banana, apple and papaya), dates are a great natural, healthy food option that brings numerous benefits to the body. Here’s why it’s important for you to start eating more dates in your daily life:

1. It’s a great source of nutrients

These tasty berries are rich in vitamins and minerals, substances necessary for the body to work well and fulfill all its functions. Check out the composition of 100 grams of dried dates:

Calories: 277 kcal;

Carbohydrates: 75 grams;

Fiber: 7 grams;

Protein: 2 grams;

Potassium: 20% of the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI);

Magnesium: 14% of the RDI;

Copper: 18% of the IDR;

Manganese: 15% of the RDI;

Iron: 5% of the RDI;

Vitamin B6: 12% of the RDI.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Dried dates are excellent sources of antioxidants, substances that slow the action of free radicals in the body and can prevent the onset of some diseases, including cancer.

3. It’s good for brain health

Frequent consumption of dates was associated with a decrease in inflammatory markers in the brain, such as interleukin 6 (IL-6). When a person has high levels of this marker, they are more likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Pregnancy ally

If you’ve studied a bit about natural childbirth, you’ve probably read something about consuming dates as an inducer of contractions. There are already studies on this subject, and what is known is that the regular consumption of dried dates during pregnancy seems to decrease the time of labor.

5. Regulates the intestine

Because it is rich in fiber and oily in appearance, the date is excellent for those who suffer from constipation.

6. Natural caramel

The dried date is quite sweet and, therefore, ends up being used in different vegan recipes or that intend to be healthier. With a flavor similar to caramel, it can be a great substitute for regular sugar and even chocolate in cake and brigadier recipes.

So, have you eaten your date today?