Dry-tummy detox juice find out if it’s good or bad for your health

A little search on the internet and for detox juice is enough to discover a large number of recipes with the most varied fruits and ingredients. And together, we find many promises of benefits such as fat burning, detoxification of the body and more well-being for the body. But according to science, do these juices promote all the highlighted benefits?

What are the health benefits of consuming dry-belly detox juice?

Dry-tummy detox juice is a drink made from fruits, vegetables and some types of seeds, which together contribute to the health of the body, promoting better quality of life, well-being, in addition to preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. .

According to some studies, juices made with fruits and vegetables are excellent for helping to control blood pressure and balance cholesterol in the blood.

These foods help fight free radicals due to the antioxidant compounds present in them. They also strengthen the immune system, which in turn lowers the risk of disease.

Natural juices, those made with fruits and vegetables, are excellent sources of dietary fiber. They help to promote satiety, helping to reduce the amount of calories ingested.

Is it true that dry belly detox juice contributes to the burning of abdominal fat?

The truth is that the burning of abdominal or visceral fat is accelerated when there is a combination of physical exercises, especially aerobics, with calorie intake control.

It is worth noting that you need to be very careful when deciding to consume this type of drink. Mainly, care must be taken with the ingredients and the amount ingested, because when in excess, they can cause diseases, instead of preventing them.

A team of researchers proved that in a group of 20 healthy people, after drinking juice, they had changes in the intestinal microbiota.

Does dry-tummy detox juice have a detoxifying action?

According to some studies, there is no way to say that the juice made from fruits and green leaves and vegetables has the power to eliminate all toxins from the body. And to make this statement, more clinical studies are needed in people, as most of those already done have been applied to animals.

However, adopting by consuming more natural foods, composed of nutrients essential to the body and having healthy habits, helps to eliminate useless and toxic substances to the body. It is worth remembering that the body itself has a capacity to eliminate toxins.

Is there a health risk in ingesting dry-tummy detox juice?

Juices made from natural foods do not pose any health risks, as long as they are consumed without sugars and in moderate amounts.

However, excessive consumption of juices made from herbs and plants can lead to inflammation in the liver, which can progress to liver failure, that is, they can cause serious damage to the body!