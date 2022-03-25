Exynos 2200 suffers criticism and shows that Samsung still has a lot to improve

Before the launch of the Exynos 2200 processor, there were indications that it would not be ready to hit the market. In January, the South Korean company postponed the chip launch, removing mentions of it from its social media and without giving an explanation. Rumors suggested that the Galaxy S22 line would only feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, but that didn’t happen. Now, several users claim that Samsung has delivered the worst version of Exynos to date.

















Samsung chose to launch the Galaxy S22 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Brazil, China and the United States, but in other regions of the world, the line comes equipped with the Exynos 2200. Europe.

According to the website SamMobile, Galaxy S22 phones with the Exynos 2020 flagship chip have serious performance issues and are extremely slow. Also, GPS has been proving to be problematic, after long periods of inactivity or as soon as the device starts up.

Another problem identified involves the display. Users claim that there is a bug that causes the pixel column to fail, distorting its content and causing a “drizzle” bar. Samsung has stated that it will release a corrective update soon. There are no records of the case on devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

According to user @iceuniverse, the problems cited were caused only in the versions of the Galaxy S22 with the Exynos 2200. The processor is manufactured in a 4nm lithography process and adopts a “1+3+4” design. The chipset has Cortex X2, Cortex A710 and Cortex cores. A510. The GPU is the Xclipse 920 with AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture.

Exynos really needs to be optimized, the S22’s camera bugs, screen failures, and GPS failures all happened in the Exynos 2200 version — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

Samsung will need to act quickly to resolve the issues affecting the Galaxy S22 flagship lineup. Also, the reputation of the Exynos 2200 gets worse with each passing day. Previously, a benchmark test showed that the new processor is only slightly more powerful than its predecessor.

In a test carried out by Erdi Özüağ of 3DMark Wildlife, Galaxy S22 Ultra with the Exynos 2200 scored 6,684 points, while the version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 reached the mark of 9,548, a performance value 42% higher. When compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Exynos 2100, the performance of the new South Korean chipset is only 7% higher. Recently, a rumor has suggested that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S22 FE with MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

6.1 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700 mAh battery 25W fast charging support

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

