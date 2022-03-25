Fake video about the last moments of the plane crash goes viral

Video game footage and computer simulation posing as real tragic events are being used to garner likes on social media. With graphics becoming more and more realistic, these fake videos have become a cheap and easy way to spread disinformation.

A 10-second video clip purported to show the last moments of China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735, which crashed on Monday, killing all 132 passengers, is the latest of its kind to go viral.

Posted on Twitter on Tuesday (22), the footage shows a plane that appears to turn upside down before appearing to hit the ground with a loud bang, silencing the screams heard throughout the clip.

Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moment recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers’ discretion advised.#Boeing #ChinaPlaneCrash #SAD pic.twitter.com/12KFloIefT — Abdul Mueed ???? (@AbdulMu28980802) March 21, 2022

The tweet had over 210,000 views and was shared hundreds of times. Another Twitter post had 400,000 views, but was deleted. However, the images are not from the Chinese plane crash.

The original video was posted on YouTube over three years ago and is a computer simulation of an Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019. Despite being just a speculative amateur simulation, the footage has been viewed over 33 million times.

War in Ukraine

The dissemination of video game images as if they were facts is also being used as a tactic of war in Ukraine. In late February, a video spread on Facebook that allegedly showed a Ukrainian fighter pilot known as “the Ghost of Kiev” shooting down Russian aircraft.

The footage was actually taken from a game called Digital Combat Simulatoraccording to PolitiFact, a news verification project. The flying ace himself is probably a myth used as propaganda for war.

But it’s not just social networks that have been fooled by fake videos. An Israeli television channel even broadcast the image of two fighter jets shot down in the street as if they had been filmed in the conflict in Ukraine. However, it was a promotional video of the saga Star Wars.