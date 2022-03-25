Families have been living in a subway station in Ukraine for a month to hide from Russian bombing | Ukraine and Russia

Living in a Ukrainian city hit by bombs since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Natalia Shaposhnik and her daughter Veronika live in a blue and yellow train parked in an underground subway station.

For four long weeks, Shaposhnik and hundreds of people like her have been hiding inside the station in northern Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

With buildings destroyed or heavily damaged on nearly every block, the streets of Kharkiv were eerily quiet and empty on Thursday.

Families flock to the station, mostly from the northern part of the city, which has suffered almost daily bombings.

Natalia Shaposhnik plays with her daughter Veronika in a subway car in North Kharkiv — Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Women and children slept side by side on concrete floors, or built houses in curtained train cars in smaller family rooms.

They only come out to walk their dogs or to get some fresh air, a little break from the underground humidity.

“It’s not better than home, but it’s livable,” said Shaposhnik, 36, who worked in a pet store before the war.

Even underground, war is always present.

On Thursday, a Russian missile hit a subway station two stops from where Shaposhnik lives with his daughter, killing and injuring several people.

Outside, as a team cleared the shrapnel from the site, a car crammed with wounded Ukrainian soldiers passed by.

A month after the invasion began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the war an existential battle not just for his country, but for all of Europe.

Russia refers to the invasion as a “special military operation” and says its forces are not targeting civilians.

Katarina Bovt holds her son Nikita at the metro station in North Kharkiv where they hide from Russian attacks — Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Shaposhnik said he still knows Russians who do not believe civilians were bombed, despite the carnage of the past four weeks.