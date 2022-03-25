“Far Cry 6” is free for consoles and PC this weekend

O far cry 6, a game developed by Ubisoft, will be available for free download until March 27. In addition, all DLCs, the co-op mode and the additional mission, “The Vanishing”, which takes place within the universe of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, will be free for Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox users. Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

Players will be able to download all content in this trial version which expires on Sunday the 27th, but all progress will be saved in the user’s account. In addition, the game will have a 50% discount between the 23rd and 30th for Playstation, between the 24th and 28th for Xbox and coming soon to PC at a discount on the Epic Games Store.

The game takes place on the island of Yara and follows the protagonist Dani Rojas, who can be female or male depending on the player’s choice. Rojas joins a group of guerrillas against the dictatorial regime of autocrat Antón Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo “Gus” Fring in Breaking Bad and Stan Edgar in The Boyz).

“Far Cry 6” does not have additional content just from “Stranger Things”, but has already received missions inspired by the universe of John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone in the cinema, custom skins from “La Casa de Papel”, a Spanish production that is one of the Netflix’s greatest hits, and also a mission with actor Danny Trejo (Machete and Reckoning).