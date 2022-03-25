FIFA will really become EA Sports FC, says journalist

The partnership between Electronic Arts and FIFA seems to be coming to an end. There were already some rumors about it and, apparently, there was no change in the scenario of rupture between the parties. The amount that was demanded by the institution for the EA football franchise to continue to be called FIFA was considered abusive by the developer – which will opt for a rebranding from the series. Here comes EA Sports FC!

According to information from the respected journalist Jeff Grubb, EA had already planned for this and was preparing for the right moment to make the transition. One of the proofs of this is that the name EA Sports FC was registered last year. For the company, the game is already consolidated enough to not need the name “FIFA” attached to it.

Especially as licensing issues do not depend on an agreement with the governing body of football. Contracts are made directly with club leagues and player associations, and this is really what matters most for the game, not having the seal of “official product licensed by FIFA”.

According to Grubb’s sources, FIFA asked for $1 billion for licensing the game, something EA quickly turned down. After this imbroglio, according to the journalist, FIFA also chose to make a counterattack: it registered the use of the FIFA brand for electronic games in recent days. Is there a new partnership coming?

EA Sports FC already in the next title?

There is still no information on when this change will take place. In February, there were rumors that the next game would even be FIFA 23, with the entry of EA Sports FC only happening for what would be FIFA 24.