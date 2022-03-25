For mental health, Douglas Souza announces retirement from the selection

Sensation of the Tokyo Olympics and Olympic champion in Rio-2016, Douglas Souza announced late on Thursday night that he will retire from the Brazilian volleyball team to take care of his mental health. In a video published on Instagram, the player, who is without a club, reported that he has been in the national team since 2011, and that he is very proud of this trajectory between the base and main teams.

“For me, it has always been an honor, a prestige, a great pride to be in the national team. I felt that I needed to break barriers and I managed to do that very well. But there came a point, in 2016, when my mind, my body started to give some signs that I needed to slow down”.

He also said that dividing the time between the selection and the club does not allow the athlete to have vacations, to dedicate himself to friends and family and revealed that he had dealt with depression.

“It’s very difficult for us to have time for ourselves, for our family, for our friends, which are very important things to me. After that, it only got worse until I had to deal with depression, and no one knew about it. . In the middle of 2022, our mental health is an extremely important thing, the thing that has to be taken care of, treated, paid attention there. But unfortunately, being in the national team it was very difficult to have that time.”

Douglas also said that in 2018, he decided he would retire after the Tokyo Olympics. “For my mental health, I decided to end my cycle in the national team to take care of myself, to be close to my family, my friends. I am very happy with my decision.”

At the Tokyo Games, the Brazilian team lost the bronze medal to Argentina and was off the podium for the first time since 2004. Douglas Souza was one of the highlights of the Olympics and became a social media phenomenon, going from 250 thousand followers to 2, 9 million at the end of the Games.

At the end of last year, he left for his first experience at an international club. But the experience at Vibo Valentia, from the Calabria region of Italy, lasted only three months in Europe. In a case that to date has not been very well explained, he returned to Brazil. The club claimed that Douglas left the team without giving an explanation.

Douglas was also involved in controversy with Maurício Souza when he criticized a homophobic post made by his former teammate on a social network.

Because of the success and the sudden return to Brazil, there was the expectation that he would be one of the participants of Big Brother Brazil 2022. The rumors, however, were not confirmed. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be on a global reality show.

Future

This Thursday, the Olhar Olímpico blog, from UOLconfirmed that the athlete will participate in the Dança dos Famosos.

In the video published at the end of the night, Douglas Souza also gave clues about his future on the courts. Without a club since returning from Italy, he said he is negotiating with teams from São Paulo to play in the Superliga.

“I chose to play in São Paulo, even though I know that São Paulo clubs don’t have as much investment, they don’t have as much money to offer an athlete,” he said without revealing which clubs he is talking to.