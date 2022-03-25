Fortnite may have no permanent build mode, says leaker

Thank God, Father! Receive! Yessss! As everyone knows, Epic Games has decided to remove Fortnite buildings for the start of Chapter 3: Season 2. And while the move is described as temporary until lore events unfold on the island, the battle royale can count on modes without the feature for a long time. A dataminer has found clues pointing to this possibility.

Recognized within the game’s community, the internet user HYPEX shared the information with his Twitter followers. According to him, loading screens showing when the games will or will not have the build function enabled are circulating on the servers. Check out:

Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs 🔥 – There’s SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

– They changed most loading screen tips to say “In modes with building enabled …” pic.twitter.com/SvQ5SkbCit — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

Despite HYPEX releasing several Fortnite news before Epic Games itself reveals them to the public, it’s safer to take this type of information as a rumor. Until the publisher comments on the builds, consider these topics as mere speculation.

