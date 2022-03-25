Four family members die after falling from building in Switzerland; Police investigate and point out what may have happened

Four people from the same family died this Thursday (24), after a fall from their apartment in Montreux, Switzerland. According to DailyMail, they were found on the ground floor of the seven-story building. A teenager survived but is fighting for his life, in serious condition, in hospital.

A 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, and the couple’s eight-year-old daughter died on the spot. The couple’s eldest son, 15, was hospitalized after serious injuries. According to police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz, everything indicates that the five jumped from the seventh-floor apartment. A witness to the scene said he saw them lying barefoot on the floor before calling the police.

Police say the incident took place after two agents arrived at the building to execute an arrest warrant for the father, referring to the “home-schooling” situation of one of the couple’s children. The police officers would have knocked on the door and heard a voice asking where they were. But when the officers responded, the apartment was silent.

After failing to make contact, they left the site. But in the meantime, a witness called the police to speak precisely about people who had fallen from a balcony of a building. “We still don’t know if they fell or if this drama was due to other circumstances”Jean-Christophe Sauterel, another spokesman for the corporation, told Serbian state broadcaster RTS.

What do the neighbors say?

The neighborhood was asked about the family’s behavior and some said everyone was quiet and reserved. “We didn’t hear anything from their house, dad never said ‘hi’ in the hallway and asked for a lot of packages every day”, said neighbor Claude Rouiller, in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Le Temps. In the days leading up to the tragedy, he said he smelled incense coming from the family home. For some, they would be part of a “cult”.

Earlier this morning, one of the residents on the first floor described the moment he heard the thud on the floor, around 7 am. When the man went to investigate, he came across the five bodies. “I thought it was a horrible movie. I couldn’t focus on the image for more than a few seconds.”he said.

Police Vision and Investigation

According to Bisenz, the investigation of the case is already underway. He told the Keystone-ATS news agency that the five people had “visibly thrown themselves out of the apartment into the void”. He did not elaborate on the case and did not reveal whether the victims were Swiss or foreigners. About 30 police officers are at the scene of the incident and forensic doctors tents have also been set up in front of the building.

Not much is known about the case yet, but the police have already concluded that there was no one in the apartment at the time of the fall of the five family members. Now, the forensic team is taking samples from the apartment’s balcony, looking for possible evidence about what would have happened. Meanwhile, the riddle follows…