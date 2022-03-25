Free Fire: March 2022 update details

Garena released this week the new Free Fire update that was made available last Wednesday (23). Among the main new features is the Bonding System, which will allow players to acquire characters for free, and changes to Steffie and A124.

Like every month, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have released a new update that includes new features of all kinds. Players of Garena’s popular battle royale will have new content to enjoy, while having updates and improvements of all kinds.



Free Fire: news for the characters in the March 2022 update

CHARACTERS

Kenta (new)

With his skill (Sword Wrath), Kenta will provide a protective shield for the team that will help to lessen incoming damage. Ideal to go to the head of the group.

Ability – Sword Wrath:

Forms a 5m wide frontal shield that reduces damage to weapons coming from the front by 50%. Lasts 2, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5s and resets after firing a shot. Cooling: 210, 200, 190, 180, 170, 160s.

A124’s ability has been reworked, which now has great power in its ability to interrupt as it disables enemy abilities and interrupts their reports of regressive interaction.

Ability – Battle Emotion:

Release an 8m electromagnetic wave that disables the activation of enemy abilities and stops their interaction countdown. Duration: 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30s. Cooling: 100, 90, 80, 70, 60, 50s.

Now your reload speed will no longer be affected by weapon types. Also, with the SMG, he does more damage on his last shots.

Skill – Weapon Specialist

Reload speed increases by 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24%. For SMGs, the last 6 rounds of the clip will deal 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20% more damage.

His skill got a boost and now his skill blocks grenades and restores armor durability. Finally, it will be possible to graffiti and protect the team at the same time.”

Skill – Paint Shelter

Create a 4m area that blocks releases. Allies in the area will restore 10% of armor durability every second and ammo damage taken from enemies will be reduced by 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20%. Duration: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15s. Cooling: 115, 110, 105, 100, 95, 90s. Effects do not stack.

Previously, the equipment slowed down Caroline’s movements, but now her speed will be less affected by carrying shotguns and this will facilitate close-range battles.

Skill – Extremely Agile

When holding a shotgun, movement speed increases by 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8% -> 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13%

Starting with this update, Otho’s strategic vision will be broader and will imply a tactical advantage on the battlefield.

Skill – Photographic Memory

After eliminating an enemy, the positions of other enemies will be revealed within 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50m -> 25, 35, 45, 55, 65, 75m from the point of elimination. This same information can be seen by teammates for 4s -> 6s.

Now, Rafael’s lethality is becoming more dangerous. Enemies bleed speed is faster and when using rifles he shoots silently.

Ability – Silent Death

When sniper and sniper rifles are used, the sound of the shot is silenced and successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 20, 23, 27, 32, 38, 45% -> 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 , 90% faster.

As its capacity has dropped in effectiveness, this update improves its help speed and increases PV recovery.

Ability – Vital Vibes

Rescue speed (help) increases by 10, 13, 16, 19, 22, 25% -> 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30%. After successful rescue, user recovers 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40PV -> 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50PV in 5s.

In addition to adjusting the skills of several of its characters and even introducing a new one, the March 2022 Free Fire patch brings other essential adjustments related to weapons. As of this patch, the aim is to have a clearer range differentiation between the different weapons, with the aim of highlighting the specificity of each one of them.

M4A1: Effective range -4%

Effective range -4% SCAR: Effective range +5%

Effective range +5% M249: Effective range -3%

Effective range -3% FAMES: Effective range -2%

Effective range -2% XM8: Effective range +5%

Effective range +5% AN94: Effective range +4%

Effective range +4% AUG: Effective range +6%

Effective range +6% PARAFLE: Effective range +5%

Effective range +5% Kar98k: Weapon change time +20%

Weapon change time +20% A P: Effective range -3%, movement speed when shooting -10%, stability -7%

Effective range -3%, movement speed when shooting -10%, stability -7% MP5: Effective range -10%, damage +10%,

Effective range -10%, damage +10%, VSS: Effective range -15%

Effective range -15% MP40: Stability +15%, movement speed when carried +15%, movement speed when shooting +10%

Stability +15%, movement speed when carried +15%, movement speed when shooting +10% Thompson: Effective range -3%

Effective range -3% Mini Uzi: Effective range -8%

Effective range -8% MAC10: Effective range -4%

Effective range -4% M1014: Effective range -16%, reload speed +30%

Effective range -16%, reload speed +30% M1873: Effective range -15%

Effective range -15% SPAS12: Effective range -8%, reload speed +10%

Effective range -8%, reload speed +10% M1887: Effective range -12%, damage +8%, movement speed when carrying +5%

Effective range -12%, damage +8%, movement speed when carrying +5% MAG-7: Effective range -15%, damage +4%, stability +10%

Effective range -15%, damage +4%, stability +10% Cargo Buster: Effective range -10%, damage +5%

Effective range -10%, damage +5% M1887-X: Added new accessory slots

Vibration when hitting a shot, another new feature in the Free Fire patch

In a change that could be significant to gameplay, as of this update, players will know they hit the target when, after a shot, their joystick vibrates. Of course, everyone will be able to toggle and customize vibrations in the settings page.

