Fund to remake the An-225 should not be entrusted to Antonov as it is corrupt, says Dmytro

As announced this week, Antonov Company CEO Sergey Bychkov has proposed establishing an International Fund for the revival of the An-225 Mriya aircraft, the world’s largest single-built aircraft, which was destroyed in the war in Ukraine.

However, immediately after the announcement made by the Ukrainian state company, Commander Dmytro Antonov, world-renowned as the chief pilot of the crews of the An-225 and other company planes, went public with his opinion on the action, including heavy criticism. .

As per the recording you will watch below, the commander states the following:

“We live in a country with a high level of corruption. Corruption must be eradicated. With such a country, a state-owned enterprise is the perfect money laundering machine. Conferring directly to Antonov the issue of the An-225’s revival is extremely risky.

Antonov must not be involved in the financial management of this project. This project must be managed by an independent organization, with a young, energetic and leading team. For young people with a flame in their heart, burning eyes. With expert knowledge.

To finance this project, it is necessary to create an investment fund that is a crowdfunding platform. Fundraising is already being carried out in another existing project.

"Now there is no project to revive the An-225. The announcement of the creation of such a fund is an undisguised fraudulent venture by the leadership of the Antonov State Enterprise."





In addition to the statement of the alleged fraud, Dmytro also talks again in this video about a new document that would have been falsified to pressure him in the face of the criticism he has made of the company.

He claims that the previously published document has disappeared, and that the new document now has 130 signatures from other pilots in the company. However, he only counts about 80 pilots among Antonov’s crews, and many of them are flying around the world, which would make it impossible for them to have signed the document.

The commander also says that other crew members said they signed a different document, and not the one that was published with their signatures.

“130 pilot signatures announced. I count only 80. There cannot be 130 signatures. Some are flying. This is the style of management and leadership. You can see that in the “retirees” team there is a slight panic and a storm.”

Follow this video of the pilot on his YouTube channel below (use the menu in the corner of the player to add subtitles automatically translated into Portuguese).




