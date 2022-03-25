Galaxy M53 5G with Dimensity 900, Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 15 and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition, we commented on the arrival of new POCO cell phones in Brazil, rumors of Motorola models, leaks of the iPhone 14 line, WhatsApp GB users banned, launch of the realme GT Neo 3 with 150W recharge and Samsung’s next steps. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

POCO X4 Pro and M4 Pro in Brazil





We opened the Duty with the arrival of the new POCO X4 Pro, POCO M4 Pro 4G and POCO M4 Pro 5G in Brazil, reinforcing that Xiaomi really wants to expand its portfolio more and more here, especially in the mid-range. The models have already been presented outside a few weeks ago, basically being renamed versions of the Redmi Note 11 line with a modified look to suit what is used by POCO. POCO X4 Pro is nothing but Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, while POCO M4 Pro 4G is Redmi Note 11S and POCO M4 Pro 5G is Chinese Redmi Note 11. They come with cameras of up to 108 megapixels, a screen of up to 120 Hertz and large batteries with recharge of up to 67 Watts, with prices starting at R$2,900 and reaching R$4,300.

Moto G 5G 2022 images and new Edge 30 info





Motorola is also expected to present news soon, as more information comes out about its upcoming cell phones with each passing day. This week, the highlights were the Moto G 5G 2022 and the Edge 30, which should expand the brand’s catalog in the intermediate category. The first had images released along with some details of its construction, with the same look seen in several other models of the brand, 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and 50 megapixel main camera. The second has already been confirmed by Motorola with a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, something that has been reinforced in benchmark tests. During the week he passed on various regulatory bodies around the world, indicating that we shouldn’t have to wait long to officially meet him.

Leaks shape the look of the iPhone 14 Pro





Apple should take a little longer to present its iPhone 14 line, but that doesn’t stop industry insiders from releasing information about the device well in advance. This week we saw design sketches of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, reinforcing the use of the exotic “i” shaped hole at the top of the display, slightly thicker body than last generation and large camera module. A curious point is that industry sources indicate that all models in the line should gain 6 GB of RAM by default, but only the Pro models would have the new look and updated A16 Bionic chipset, as well as the 120 Hertz ProMotion display. In addition, we would have discreet changes in the size of all four devices, with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro featuring a 6.06-inch screen while the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max would have a 6.68-inch screen. Those waiting for big visual changes in the most basic models may have to wait until 2024, when it is said that the iPhone 15 Pro will finally bring Face ID under the screen, passing the “i”-shaped hole for the iPhone 15. Of course, that’s still well into the future, so let’s wait first to see if the iPhone 14 rumors come to fruition before thinking about its successor.

WhatsApp bans users of alternative app





Anyone who has been using WhatsApp for some time has probably heard of the GB version, an alternative messenger that brings functions not yet delivered by the official version, even though it uses the same servers to exchange messages. Every now and then GB WhatsApp users have to deal with banning from the official platform, and it happened again during the week, causing a flurry of criticism on social media. In general, those who have been banned are unable to use WhatsApp services and can no longer register the affected phone number, that is, they need to acquire a new carrier chip to use the messenger again. One of the features that users ask for on WhatsApp is to use the same account on multiple devices, something that has been implemented in testing phases for a few months now and now it finally looks like it will reach the stable version of the app. The promise is that the novelty will reach all iOS users by the end of March and all Android users in April, allowing you to connect your account to up to four computers without having to worry about keeping your cell phone connected to the Internet. . The feature is still not fully functional even in its stable version, lacking some functions like the ability to generate link previews, broadcast messages, chat with your phone number and more.

realme lana GT Neo 3 with 150W recharge





After a lot of suspense, realme officially presented this week the GT Neo 3, the world’s first cell phone with a Dimensity 8100 chipset and also the first with a 150 Watt recharge. The model has a different look with customized options in blue or white that bring vertical stripes cutting through the camera module, in addition to offering great specifications for a basic top of the line, such as a 120 Hertz Super AMOLED screen and a 50 megapixel camera with optical stabilization. Interestingly, it will be sold in two versions, one with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80 Watt recharge and another with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150 Watt recharge. In the most powerful, the battery goes from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes in the socket, and numerous precautions are taken with regard to safety and heating during the process. The realme GT Neo 3 was initially launched in China, with prices starting from around R$1,500 in direct conversion. While it doesn’t arrive here, realme confirmed the launch of the realme 9 Pro Plus in Brazil for March 31, seeking to bring its “intermediary with flagship camera” to shake the market. The device was recently launched in the international market, featuring Dimensity 920 chipset, 90 Hertz Super AMOLED screen and 4,500 mAh battery with 65 Watt recharge, being a direct competitor to models such as Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Galaxy A53.

Galaxy M53 with Dimensity 900 is coming soon



