‘Gay’ dog adopted after being abandoned by homophobic owners | pet channel

The story of a dog abandoned because he was “gay” had a happy ending after two gay humans adopted him.

Steve Nichols and his partner John welcomed Fezco, now renamed Oscar (inspired by gay playwright Oscar Wilde), to their home near Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We thought it would make sense for a gay dog ​​to be adopted into a loving gay family,” Nichols told WCCB Charlotte, the US TV channel.

Oscar’s previous owners dropped him off at Stanley County Animal Protective Services after allegedly seeing him ride another male dog. According to science and common sense, all dogs will sometimes ride others of the same sex. This is not necessarily an indication of sexual preference.

When Steve and John heard the story, they felt they could do something about Oscar’s situation.

The couple is now giving the animal the care it needs. Unfortunately, this also includes treating heartworms, which previous owners apparently neglected to treat. They also did not neuter the pet.

Oscar is now being treated at Pressly Animal Hospital in Matthews, North Carolina, where his care is being paid for by the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

When Oscar leaves, he will share his new home with John, Steve and their other dog, Harry, a terrier-chihuahua mix.