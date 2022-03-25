Gran Turismo 7 offers a million credits to all players and the rewards have been increased • Eurogamer.com

Kazunori Yamauchi announced that Polyphony Digital decided to pull on the handbrake when he saw his vehicle heading into the abyss and when I say vehicle I mean Gran Turismo 7.

The implementation of micro-transactions in the latest game in the famous series has already raised many eyebrows, but when it was announced that after 24 hours of not being able to play the rewards had been reduced, many felt it was time to change cars and leave Gran. Tourism 7.

Now, after the criticism from the players, Yamauchi announced that they have reversed the decision and have rewards for all players of Gran Turismo 7, not forgetting that news has been announced for the future of the game according to player feedback.

“We want to thank you for your continued patience and valuable feedback as we grow and evolve GT7 to make it as fun and rewarding as possible for as many players as possible,” said the series creator.

“We want to always keep the lines of communication open with our community to work together and build the best racing experience possible.”

In early April there will be an update for:

Better rewards in the later stages of the World Tours by an average of approximately 100%

Introducing higher rewards for completing the Circuit Experience with all Gold/Bronze results

Increased rewards in Online Races

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events in Quests. These will have greater rewards

Increase the maximum credit limit in players’ wallets by 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the amount of Used and Legendary vehicles available

Later, Polyphony Digital will implement more World Circuits, Endurance events with 24-hour races, online time trials with specific rewards and the ability to sell cars in exchange for credits.