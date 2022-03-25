GTA V is being bombarded by negative fan comments

Rockstar Games released GTA V for the third generation in a row and, although the title is one of the best sellers of the decade, not even the new version has gone unpunished from a review bomb. On Metacritic, fans are criticizing the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game because of the lack of content that would justify the new purchase.

Some comments also point to the high price and that the improvements implemented, such as 60 FPS and ray tracing, are not new enough. Check out some of the comments below:

TheCreepingBam — “Nothing new added. Don’t waste your money. Spend it on a new game and keep playing on the PS4 version.”

— “Nothing new added. Don’t waste your money. Spend it on a new game and keep playing on the PS4 version.” Tom11th — “Small graphical improvements, nothing new; the same game with improved resolution and more FPS. It’s not even a remaster, it’s just a patch they ask you to pay for! Even if you already own GTA V, you will still have to pay for another version.”

— “Small graphical improvements, nothing new; the same game with improved resolution and more FPS. It’s not even a remaster, it’s just a patch they ask you to pay for! Even if you already own GTA V, you will still have to pay for another version.” ericvillas — “Once again a cover game is released and the only difference on the new consoles is the refresh rate at 60 FPS”.

— “Once again a cover game is released and the only difference on the new consoles is the refresh rate at 60 FPS”. Venustus — “Not even a single improvement beyond the 4K and 60 FPS that were always present on PC. There is also no ray tracing as advertised.”

— “Not even a single improvement beyond the 4K and 60 FPS that were always present on PC. There is also no ray tracing as advertised.” artemicaso — “A patch with an incredible amount of bugs and not much change for the cost of a full game.”

The GTA V upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version is priced at R$ 53.73 on the PS Store and also includes the possibility to transfer progress from one generation to the next. The improvements implemented were in its playback, with “Performance”, “RT Performance” and “Loyalty” modes, to extremely fast loading and DualSense support.

Despite the community’s dissatisfaction, GTA V on PS5 was well received by critics

While the community is dissatisfied with Rockstar, critics have received the new version of GTA V quite positively. Check out the ratings he received on Metacritic!