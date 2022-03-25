Health plan condemned for not covering surgery to remove patient’s skin cancer | Santos and Region

A health plan was ordered to pay the costs of a patient from Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, who had to undergo a surgical procedure to remove a skin cancer in a private clinic. According to the lawsuit, the plan requested that the patient perform the surgery by private means, stating that it would reimburse her. After the procedure, the plan paid only R$2,000, out of a total of R$6,700 disbursed by the woman.

According to the sentence, the health plan would have a duty to provide the care recommended by the doctors who evaluated the patient, fully covering her expenses. The decision was rendered based on Precedent 102 of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), which provides that, if there is an express medical indication, the non-funding of treatment is abusive and negative.

In addition, articles 4, Item I, and 47 of the Consumer Protection Code were also pointed out to reinforce the need for reimbursement.

Art. 4: The National Consumer Relations Policy aims to meet the needs of consumers, respect their dignity, health and safety, protect their economic interests, improve their quality of life, as well as transparency and harmony of consumer relations, in compliance with the following principles:

I – recognition of consumer vulnerability in the consumer market (…)

Art. 47: Contract clauses will be interpreted more favorably to the consumer.

The patient filed a request in court for the difference of R$ 4.7 thousand to be paid, in addition to an amount for moral damages. The health plan pointed out that, as there was no contract signed with the patient, the amount for moral damages should not be paid.

At the end of the process, in March 2022, the judge responsible for the trial recognized the patient’s request as valid, and set the compensation at R$ 5 thousand in her favor. The value, according to the magistrate, would be reasonable, considering the circumstances.