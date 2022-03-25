Human trials begin this year

In a scenario where women have multiple contraceptive options, such as pills, patches and intrauterine devices, men still have few ways to prevent pregnancy. But now, that could change with advances in male contraceptives that were presented by scientists at the American Chemical Society (ACS) spring meeting.

As much as oral contraceptive pills for men have been developed for decades, none are currently on the market. In addition, part of the laboratory tests focus on testosterone and this triggers effects such as weight gain, depression and increased cholesterol. As a solution, the new research focuses on a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-α), which acts on cell growth, differentiation and embryonic development, impacting sperm formation.

Moving forward in the creation of the non-hormonal male contraceptive, the scientists carried out tests with RAR-α in laboratory mice. This is how it worked: by inhibiting the protein, the male mice were sterile and had no obvious side effects. In this, the team from the University of Minnesota, in the United States, looked for structural differences and synthesized 100 compounds, selecting the one that best inhibited RAR-α.

The scientists successfully obtained the compound YCT529, which was administered to the mice for 4 weeks. The result was a reduction in sperm count, with 99% efficiency in preventing pregnancy. After discontinuation of use, male rats returned to being fertile within 4 to 6 weeks.

The next step of this male contraceptive is clinical trials in humans, which should be done in the last quarter of 2022. In parallel, the team plans to continue to study compounds other than YCT529, either by testing new proteins or making modifications.

Source: American Chemical Society

