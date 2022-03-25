Image of ‘strange circles’ in distant galaxy shows radio signal that could link to black holes | Science

Strange ‘circular radio waves’ that puzzled scientists in 2020 may be related to space explosions in distant galaxies caused by events such as the merger of black holes or a “stellar explosion” when several stars are formed suddenly.

That’s what a new peer-reviewed study published this week in the journal reveals. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

These radio waves are a unique phenomenon and that had no clear scientific explanation.

At the time of the discovery, the researchers observed the atypical event by the Australian radio telescope ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder) and named it “strange radio circles” (or OCRs, odd radio circlesin the acronym in English) precisely because of its uniqueness.

Now, with the release of the study and a new image captured by the Dark Energy Survey astronomical observation project that superimposes data from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT radio telescope, scientists believe in two main theories that explain circular waves: they could be the remnants of a massive explosion, like the merger of two supermassive black holes, or the result of a sudden stellar explosion (starburst), episode in which millions of stars are suddenly born.

“The circles are likely huge explosions of hot gas, about a million light-years across, coming from the central galaxy,” Ray Norris, a professor at the University of West Sydney’s School of Science, said in his column in the journal. The Conversation.

Artist’s representation of the ‘strange radio circles’. Scientists believe it took the rings 1 billion years to reach the size we see them today. — Photo: CSIRO

The researcher explains that the event of merging two black holes releases a huge amount of energy, enough to generate the ORC, but that a phenomenon of a stellar explosion (starburst) is also thought to be a possibility because such an event causes hot gas to exit the galaxy, which would cause a spherical shock wave.

“Both black hole mergers and starburst events are rare, which explains why ORCs are so rare (only five have been reported so far),” he recalls.

Jordan Collier, a researcher at the Inter-University Institute for Data-Intensive Astronomy, which compiled the image of the MeerKAT data, said in an interview with the Australian scientific research body CSIRO that astronomers need to keep watching these strange radio circles for more clues. about its origins.

“People often want to explain their observations and show that they align with our best knowledge. For me, it’s much more exciting to discover something new that challenges our current understanding,” said Collier.

Until now, ORCs have only been detected using radio telescopes. Scientists are unable to capture the phenomenon using optical, infrared or X-ray telescopes.

“We need an even more sensitive tool than MeerKAT and ASKAP. Fortunately, the global astronomical community is building just such an observatory – the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), an international effort with telescopes in South Africa and Australia.

